    19/03/2018 23:18 GMT

    Child Rescued From Car In Cardigan’S River Teifi

    A child is receiving medical attention after being rescued from a car found in a river.

    Dyfed-Powys Police say the car, a silver Mini was found in the River Teifi in Cardigan, West Wales on Monday afternoon.

    The force received a call about the missing vehicle at 3.30pm and posted on its Twitter page that the Mini had been located at 5.11pm.

    On Facebook, numerous posts claimed a silver Mini had been stolen from the town with a three-year-old girl in it.

    In a tweet, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Following a call at 3.30pm we made enq. as to whereabouts of a silver mini, last seen in Cardigan near the old Scout Hall.

    “During a search the vehicle was located in the River Teifi, Cardigan.

    “A child has been removed from the vehicle and is receiving medical attention.”

    A spokesman for Milford Haven Coastguard said: “We have coastguard teams and a lifeboat assisting Dyfed-Powys Police with an incident on a river in Cardigan.”

