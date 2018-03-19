All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK
    19/03/2018 23:30 GMT

    Man Charged With Two Murders Over St Leonards Shooting

    A man has been charged with two counts of murder over the fatal double shooting of a mother and daughter in East Sussex, police said.

    Craig Savage, 35, of no fixed abode, is charged with the murders of Michelle Savage, 32, and Heather Whitbread, 53, at their home in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Friday evening, Sussex Police said.

    He is further charged with robbery over the theft of a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition from a 1066 Target Sports facility in St Leonards on the same day.

    Savage has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday March 20.

    MORE: