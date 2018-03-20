All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    20/03/2018 16:48 GMT

    Lorry Driver Admits Knocking Peer Off Mobility Scooter And Killing Him

    A lorry driver has admitted knocking a Labour peer off his mobility scooter and killing him.

    Kul Pandey, 56, from Feltham, west London, pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of Lord Taylor of Blackburn.

    The 87-year-old peer was knocked off his mobility scooter outside the House of Lords in November 2016.

    He died nine days later.

    Pandey entered his guilty plea during a hearing at the Old Bailey before Judge Anuja Dhir QC.

    The defendant, who is on bail, will be sentenced on April 9.

