Man Charged With Murder After Pedestrian ‘Dragged By Car’

A man has been charged with murdering a pedestrian who is believed to have been dragged along a street by a car.

Mohammed Miah – described by his family as “kind-hearted, courageous and caring” – died after the incident in High Street, West Bromwich, at 2.40am on Saturday.

Paul Emmerson was charged with murder on Tuesday and has been remanded into custody, West Midlands Police said.

The 38-year-old, of Kemp Road, Kitts Green, Birmingham, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

CHARGED: A man has today (Tues 20 March) been charged with the murder of pedestrian Mohammed Miah (pictured) in West Bromwich at the weekend.Paul Emmerson, aged 38, of Kemp Road, Kitts Green, is to appear before Birmingham Mags Court tomorrow. Read here: https://t.co/ocUQTd28sypic.twitter.com/NaDggbo0rM — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 20, 2018

The family of 22-year-old Mr Miah said in a statement: “It is hard to describe Mohammed in just one word. He was a character, he was full of life and never without a smile on his face.

“Mohammed was kind-hearted, courageous, caring and most of all he was selfless. He always put the needs of others before his own, making him the best brother, cousin, nephew, son and friend anybody could ask for.

“Nothing was ever too much for him. He deserved the best and most beautiful things in life.

“Losing Mohammed is a devastating loss that has been felt by not only his family and friends, but the whole community.

“He is loved and will be missed dearly, now and always. During this difficult time, the family would like privacy to mourn this loss.”

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.