Section Of Evacuated Clifftop Home Falls On To Beach

Part of a clifftop home in Norfolk has fallen on to the beach below and 13 properties remain at “very high” risk of going into the sea as the sand below them erodes.

The entire bathroom floor, with the toilet still attached, has dropped out of the home in Hemsby as the sand beneath is worn away.

A picture frame, wooden chair and coffee mug could be seen strewn across the sand after high tide on Tuesday morning.

A partially collapsed house on the cliff edge at The Marrams in Hemsby (PA)

The property’s back door hangs precariously over the cliff edge, and the gaping hole where the bathroom floor was means the kitchen and lounge are visible from the beach.

Items are still inside the home including an oven, bookshelves and white goods in the kitchen.

The floorboards of two other properties can be seen from the beach.

Thirteen homes on the sandy cliffs have been evacuated (AP)

Thirteen homes in Hemsby were evacuated over the weekend and a rest centre has been set up in the village hall.

Jan Davies, head of resilience for Norfolk County Council, said on Monday: “Further high tides and strong winds are forecast for at least the next 48 hours.

“As the sand dries out and becomes more powdery, over the next week the dunes will start to settle and adjust, meaning the risk of properties sliding down the cliffs remains very high.”

The local authority is discussing emergency housing options with those who are unable to re-enter their homes.

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, urged people to stay away from the “extremely dangerous” area.

The village has been vulnerable to coastal erosion before.

In December 2013, devastated residents watched their clifftop homes disappear into the sea during a tidal surge.

Five bungalows fell into the water as the high tide eroded the cliff below.