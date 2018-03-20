Two-Year-Old Girl Dies In Apparent Accident After Car Plunges Into River

A two-year-old girl has died in what appears to be a tragic accident after a car plunged into a river in Wales.

Kiara Moore, who would have celebrated her third birthday next Tuesday, died at the University Hospital of Wales after being recovered from a silver Mini in the River Teifi in Cardigan.

On Monday afternoon, numerous Facebook posts claimed a silver Mini had been stolen from the town with a girl in it.

Flowers left beside a slipway leading to the River Teifi in Cardigan (Ben Birchall/PA)

But the girl’s father, Jet Moore, suggested his daughter’s death was an accident after the car had rolled into the river.

“They got in the car to go home. Sat on bank card which snapped and needed money to get home etc,” he wrote.

“Went back to the office to get money from the desk and came back to no car. Looked in the river no signs. So we thought she and the car had been taken.

“The police found the car a while later and went way beyond the call of duty jumping in and pulling her out.

A red balloon in the River Teifi in Cardigan, Wales, near the scene where two-year-old Kiara was recovered from a car (Ben Birchall/PA)

“They tried to revive her for hours but unfortunately could not. Everyone done their best. Thank you all so much for the support it means the world!!!

“She was an incredible happy young girl who lived I hope a great adventurous fun life. And may have done more than most people.”

“Had a loving family and made us all happy. She always wanted to be called RAR RAR which was our nickname for her. Love her so much.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a call about a missing vehicle at 3.30pm and posted on its Twitter page that the Mini had been located at 5.11pm.

Officers said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and appealed for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle enter the river between 3.30pm and 4.50pm on Monday to call 101, quoting incident 216 of 19/03/2018.

Geoff Jenkins, 66, a self-employed builder, said the incident was “shocking and very sad”.

He said at around 4.30pm he noticed “all of a sudden there was police cars everywhere” and that there were half a dozen or more police vehicles.

Mr Jenkins said he spoke to a police officer because his house was inside the cordon set up by officers which closed the Strand and his wife Olivia was due home from work.

“He wouldn’t say really (what was happening),” said Mr Jenkins.

A slipway near the scene where two-year-old Kiara was recovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

“He did say if he saw her coming home he would have let her through to here. My wife has gone to work but she let me know this morning that the child was pronounced dead.”

He added: “After the helicopter took off there was some sign of hope. It’s just shocking and very sad.”

Elin Jones, the Assembly Member for Ceredigion, posted on Twitter: “Awful news in Cardigan. A young, innocent life taken so tragically.

Emergency services at the scene in the River Teifi in Cardigan, West Wales (@iglwy/PA)

“Thank you to those who tried to save her, and our thoughts are with all who loved her. Colled ifanc sy’n tristau cymuned. R.I.P Kiara Moore.”

Darren Davies, deputy chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police, wrote on Twitter: “Tragic outcome and sincerest condolences to the family.

“Incredible bravery and selflessness shown by officers who entered the water and rescued the child.”