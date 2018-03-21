All Sections
    21/03/2018 10:45 GMT

    East London Shooting Victim Named As Joseph Williams-Torres, 20

    A 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in a car in east London has been named.

    Joseph Williams-Torres was found injured in Essex Close, Walthamstow, at 9.30pm on March 14, police said.

    Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene but the 20-year-old died on route to hospital.

    A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as a fatal wound to the chest.

    His parents said: “Joseph was very much loved by his family and friends. He will be missed by all.”

    Officers from the Metropolitan Police are continuing to appeal for information.

    Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Packer said: “The victim was in a stationary vehicle which was approached by suspects before shots were fired. Three people then ran from the scene. I would like to hear from anyone who might have seen these people in the area around the time of the incident.”

    On Monday, a 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and a 17-year-old boy arrested on Tuesday in Leytonstone remains in custody at an east London police station, officers said.

