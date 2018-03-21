Fair Food Fund Extended For 2018/19

A fund to help Scots move away from emergency food support such as food banks has been extended for another year.

The £1 million a year Fair Food Fund will operate again in 2018/19 to enable existing projects to continue their work.

In addition, a further £1 million over the next two years will fund new activity to support children facing food insecurity, particularly during school holidays.

Equalities Secretary Angela Constance (Jane Barlow/PA)

Equalities Secretary Angela Constance made the announcement on a visit to Central and West Integration Network, a Fair Food Fund-supported project in Glasgow.

Ms Constance said: “No child should go hungry in a country as prosperous as ours.

“We provide free school meals for all pupils in P1-3 and for those from a low-income background throughout their time at school.

“It’s clear that for some families, facing a daily struggle to make ends meet, there is an issue providing nutritious food out of school terms.”

She added: “I want to address that, so I’m pleased to announce we will be investing an additional £1 million over the next two years to focus specifically on supporting children in this situation.

“I am also delighted that we will continue to support existing Fair Food Fund projects for a further year.

“This funding is making a real difference for people and projects like the Central and West Integration Network are delivering vital support that enables people to access meals, learn new skills, make new friends and contribute to their local community.”