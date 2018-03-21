Family Of Murdered Russian Businessman ‘Devastated’ By His Death

The family of murdered Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov have said they are “devastated” by his death.

Counter-terrorism officers are investigating the murder of the 68-year-old who was found strangled at his home in New Malden, south-west London, on March 12.

His relatives issued a statement through Scotland Yard, which said: “We, the family of Mr Nikolay Glushkov, are very grateful for the messages of sympathy received. A special thank you goes out to the Metropolitan Police and the emergency services for their rapid response and assistance on the night.

“We are devastated at the loss of Nikolay and are coming to terms with our grief. We are assisting the Counter Terror Command with their investigation. As a result we will not be making or releasing any further public statements at this stage of the investigation.

“We therefore ask members of the UK and international media to respect our privacy.”

On Tuesday, detectives appealed for anyone using a dashboard or head mounted camera who captured footage near the former Aeroflot deputy director’s home on March 11 or March 12 to submit the video to police.

Initially Mr Glushkov’s death was treated as unexplained, but four days later – following a post-mortem examination – Scotland Yard launched a murder inquiry.

The businessman, who was close friends with Vladimir Putin critic Boris Berezovsky, was wanted over fraud allegations in his native Russia.

He was also outspoken after Mr Berezovsky died in 2013, refusing to accept that his friend had taken his own life.

Police have stressed that there is no evidence to link this case with the attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Anyone with information can call police in confidence on 0800 789 321.