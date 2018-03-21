Five Clifftop Homes At Risk Of Falling In Sea Will Be Demolished

Five partially-collapsed clifftop homes that are on the brink of falling into the sea will be demolished, while eight more remain at “significant risk” of being lost.

The 13 properties at Hemsby, Norfolk, were evacuated over the weekend as high tides and strong winds eroded the sand dunes on which they are built.

The entire bathroom floor, with the toilet still attached to it, has dropped out of one home and the floorboards of two others are visible.

A toilet sits on the beach after falling from a partially-collapsed house on the cliff edge at The Marrams in Hemsby (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Five properties have been deemed to be at “imminent risk of falling onto the beach” by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The local authority is arranging for them to be demolished by a contractor in the coming days.

Eight more homes are at “very significant risk” of being lost as the sand continues to move.

Talks are ongoing with insurers and the local authority about what will happen to them.

Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said any material which falls onto the beach will be removed “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

He warned people to stay away from the “dangerous” area.