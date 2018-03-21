Hotel Near Dublin Airport Hit By Blaze

A fire has broken out in the upper floors of a hotel in Dublin.

The blaze took hold at the Metro Hotel near Dublin Airport on the northside of the city.

Dublin Fire Brigade is at the scene.

8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin#firepic.twitter.com/XLoS7lOD2L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan tweeted: “Hearing reports of bad fire at Metro Hotel Ballymun, really hope everyone is out of the building and safe.”