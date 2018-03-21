Hotel Near Dublin Airport Hit By Blaze

A fire has broken out in the upper floors of a hotel in Dublin.
The blaze took hold at the Metro Hotel near Dublin Airport on the northside of the city.
Dublin Fire Brigade is at the scene.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin #fire”.
Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan tweeted: “Hearing reports of bad fire at Metro Hotel Ballymun, really hope everyone is out of the building and safe.”