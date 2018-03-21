Increasing Numbers Of EU Nationals Leave The NHS

The number of EU nationals leaving the NHS in England jumped by 14% in 2017, new figures show.

Some 10,348 nationals were recorded as leaving their jobs in NHS Trusts and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) last year, up from 9,043 in 2016, a rise of 1,305.

At the same time the number joining the NHS fell from 14,151 in the year up to December 31 2016 to 12,117 in the year up to December 30 2017.

It means the net number of joiners fell from 5,108 to 1,769 in the space of a year.

The figures, which do not include GPs, were released by NHS Digital on Wednesday.

Last year more Irish workers than any other European nationality left their NHS jobs in England, making up one in five leavers.

Spanish workers were the second highest number of workers to leave, making up 16% of the total.

The news comes as Britain and the EU thrash out the terms under which European citizens will be allowed to stay in the UK during and after the Brexit transition period.

On Thursday a group of MPs are due to debate the impact of leaving the EU on the NHS.