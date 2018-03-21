Kate To Attend Symposium On Early Intervention In Children’S Lives

The Duchess of Cambridge will attend a symposium of leading academics and charities championing early intervention into the lives of children.

Kate’s Royal Foundation has organised the event in central London at the Royal Society of Medicine and it will be chaired by the institution’s president, Professor Sir Simon Wessely.

The duchess has a strong interest in the issue of providing a solid social and emotional platform for youngsters at the start of their lives, to equip them for the challenges of later life and avoid mental and psychological problems.

Her curiosity about the subject was triggered from her interest in issues like addiction, the effects of family breakdown, and her visits to charities and support organisations.

Kate has been struck time again that so many of society’s greatest social and health challenges often stem from problems that start to manifest themselves in the earliest years in life.

The event will bring together academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities to explore issues such as perinatal, maternal and infant mental health, parenting support and advice, and resources for schools and educators.

The duchess has been exploring these issues on an individual basis through a number of engagements and roundtable discussions in recent months.

The symposium, where Kate will give a speech, will draw these strands together and allow the experts to explore the potential for an integrated strategy on early intervention.