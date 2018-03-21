NHS Workers Unions To Recommend Pay Offer

Leaders of more than a million NHS workers are to recommend a pay offer worth between 6.5% and 29% over three years.

The proposed deal, agreed at a meeting between 14 unions and NHS employers, signals the end of the Government’s controversial public sector pay cap.

Under the deal, the pay of the lowest-paid staff, such as porters and cleaners, will increase by 15%.

Sara Gorton, head of health at the Unison union, said seven years of pay restraint had led to a staffing crisis across the country.

The deal covers health workers in England but is expected to be mirrored in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Half of NHS workers are at the top of their pay band so will receive a 6.5% increase.

The other half will get between 9% and 29%, with midwives and physiotherapists among those in line for the biggest increase.

The GMB is the only union to recommend rejection of the deal, saying it fell below the expected increase in inflation.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said the Government will invest £4.2 billion over three years to fund the pay hike.

He said: “To support long-term attraction and recruitment, starting salaries for all our non-medical staff groups will also see increases, which will help to make these roles more attractive for people considering a career in the largest employer in Europe.”

Under the deal, hospital caterers, cleaners, porters and other staff on the lowest pay grade would get an immediate pay rise of more than £2,000 this year – an increase of between 11% and 13%.

This would mean that, from April 1, every NHS worker in England would be paid at least £8.93 an hour, which is 18p above the voluntary living wage of £8.75.

This would take the lowest full-time rate of pay in the NHS to £17,460.

Under the proposals, band one would be scrapped by April 2021 and all staff moved to the next pay scale.

The lowest salary in the NHS would then be £18,005.

Over the three years, more than 100,000 of the lowest-paid health workers would be in line for wage increases of between 15% (£2,300) and 17% (£2,600).