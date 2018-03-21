School Head Apologises After Pupil Left In London Following Field Trip

A headteacher has apologised after a teenager was left alone in London following a school trip as the rest of the group headed back to Newcastle on the train.

The Discovery School has said there was “no excuse” for the serious error and that it will change its policies to make sure it does not happen again.

The pupil immediately alerted station staff at King’s Cross and was put on the next service north, accompanied by train staff in First Class, and was met by a teacher in York.

According to reports, four teachers were accompanying the pupils on the field trip to the capital.

Principal Gareth Rowe said: “He was never in any danger as he had the presence of mind to immediately let station personnel know what had happened.

“He was put on the next train and looked after by the guards in first class until he could be reunited with his teacher in York.

“However, there is no excuse for what was a serious error on our behalf.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our pupils and obviously this incident highlights a failure in our processes which will now be reviewed and amended so this can never ever happen again.”

The Newcastle city centre school is for pupils aged 13-19 and specialises in science, technology, engineering and maths.