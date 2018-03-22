Cathedral Among The Stops On Charles’S Cornwall Trip

The Prince of Wales will carry out a series of engagements in Cornwall including marking the 200th anniversary year of the Royal Cornwall Museum and signing a slate destined for the roof of the Duchy’s only cathedral.

Charles’ visit to Cornwall on Thursday will start at the River Street museum in Truro, which was founded by a group of Cornish men and women in 1818, where he will view exhibitions and meet volunteers, staff and trustees.

The prince will then follow in the footsteps of his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal by visiting Truro Cathedral to sign a slate in support of its roof appeal.

Almost 5,000 people have so far taken part in the project to raise the £3.2 million need to replace the cathedral’s original 60,000 plus slates and preserve the cathedral for future generations.

During the visit Charles will also meet community groups and businesses using the newly refurbished Old Cathedral School, which has undergone restoration work to create a creative hub focused on education, music and art for the city of Truro and the wider community.

The prince visit Nansledan, an extension to Newquay built on Duchy of Cornwall land and embodying the principles of architecture and urban planning championed by Charles, where he will unveil the name of the development’s first school.

On Friday, Charles will visit Dartmoor Prison, near Princetown in Devon where he will to learn about the prison’s choir project and listen to a brief performance by participants.

He will also meet privately with the facility’s governor and the minister for Prisons and Probation, MP Rory Stewart.