Loughborough University Tops Student Experience Survey

Loughborough University offers the best experience of student life in the country, according to a poll.

The institution has topped a new ranking based on student experiences, seeing off competition from more than 100 other universities.

The 2018 Times Higher Education (THE) UK student experience survey questioned more than 20,000 students on 22 aspects of the university life, including teaching quality, facilities, accommodation and social life.

Loughborough took first place, up from second spot last year, scoring highly on areas such as facilities and social experience on campus.

In second place was Harper Adams University, which was top in 2017, followed by Leeds University in third place.

In total, 116 UK universities were included in the rankings.

Professor Robert Allison, vice-chancellor of Loughborough University, said: “I am incredibly proud that yet again Loughborough University has been named the best in the country for its student experience.

“What we offer at Loughborough is truly unique, bringing together the highest quality teaching and support, employability skills and extensive placement opportunities, a wide range of extra-curricular activities, and world-class facilities. Everyone at the university works together to ensure the Loughborough student journey is the very best it can be, and to have this recognised again by the THE is fantastic.”

THE editor John Gill, said: “Understanding the student experience has never been more important to universities, which are competing with one another to a far greater extent than they once did. That competition plays out in the academic experience, of course, but also the facilities and lifestyles on offer for those who choose to study at a particular institution.