More Than 30 Arrested Over Large-Scale Motorbike Disorder In Edinburgh

A crackdown on disorderly motorcyclists in Edinburgh has seen more than 30 people arrested.

Operation Pellucid was launched as a result of various incidents across the city on Saturday January 13.

Two people suffered minor injuries following a crash on Ferry Road, while significant damage was caused to a sports centre.

Officers have since traced and spoken to 104 witnesses, and 32 men and boys, aged between 15 and 33, have been charged with 133 offences.

RESULTS OF OPERATION TO TARGET MOTORCYCLE CRIME OFFENDERSAn operation launched following large-scale motorcycle… Posted by Edinburgh Police Division on Thursday, March 22, 2018

Chief Inspector Gill Geany from Edinburgh Division said: “The aim of this operation was to demonstrate to our communities, and to those involved in the offences on Saturday January 13, that these incidents would not be tolerated.

“Since that weekend a dedicated team of officers have reviewed around 500 hours of CCTV footage, as well as speaking to more than 100 witnesses and other individuals.

“What I want to make abundantly clear to the public, however, is that while Operation Pellucid has now concluded, any information we receive relating to this investigation, which has previously not been reported or investigated, will be progressed accordingly.

“Should anyone else be identified as being involved they can expect a visit from us.”

The operation has seen 22 Asbos issued and various pieces of intelligence gathered for future investigations.

Reports will be submitted to the children’s reporter and the procurator fiscal in relation to those charged.