MPs Observe Minute’S Silence On First Anniversary Of Westminster Attack

MPs have observed a minute’s silence to mark the first anniversary of the Westminster terror attack.

Speaker John Bercow asked members in the House of Commons chamber to pause “in respectful memory” of those who died on March 22 last year.

With heads bowed, MPs from different parties stood side-by-side along the green benches to pay their respects ahead of digital, culture, media and sport questions.

The chamber pauses ‘in respectful memory’ (PA)

Five people died, including Pc Keith Palmer, and dozens more were injured when 52-year-old Khalid Masood launched a car and knife attack on Westminster Bridge and the Palace of Westminster before he was shot dead.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I’m sure the whole House will want to associate ourselves to mark the memory of those who passed away a year ago, as we have just noted in the one minute’s silence, and to thank once more the emergency services who keep us safe and, especially on this day, those who put others’ safety ahead of their own.

“We remember those who have lost their lives defending democracy. They will not be forgotten.”

Labour’s Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) said: “While thinking of the victims of the terrorist outrage last year, I think all of us on the benches hope that the families of those people who were tragically killed have been looked after.”

Sports minister Tracey Crouch, in her reply, said: “Pc Keith Palmer was an avid Charlton Athletic fan and it was only right that the club actually respected him by turning his usual red seat in The Valley white with his number written on it, so his memory will always live on at the football club.”