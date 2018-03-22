Salisbury Poisoning Officer Discharged From Hospital

The police officer exposed to the Novichok nerve agent after the Salisbury poisoning has said “normal life for me will probably never be the same” after he was discharged from hospital.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey said he has been “overwhelmed” by the support he has received during the “completely” surreal experience.

The news today that DS Nick Bailey has left hospital is great to hear. I know that Nick has been in the minds of many people across the country including our own officers and staff. My thoughts and best wishes continue to be with Nick… Read more: https://t.co/WdA2uJnZXQ — Wilts & Swindon PCC (@PCCWiltsSwindon) March 22, 2018

He was taken to Salisbury District Hospital after responding to the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia on March 4.

At a press conference outside the hospital, Cara Charles-Barks, chief executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said he was discharged on Thursday afternoon after his condition improved.

The Skripals remain in a critical but stable condition, she told reporters.

Chief Constable Kier Pritchard has read statements on behalf of DS Nick Bailey & his wife Sarah, during a press conference held at #Salisbury District Hospital. @wiltspoliceCC also read a statement on behalf of the Force – all are available on our website https://t.co/FLKjLj0gbEpic.twitter.com/vwWAfmfRJ7 — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) March 22, 2018

In a statement read by Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard, DS Bailey, said: “People ask me how I am feeling – but there are really no words to explain how I feel right now. Surreal is the word that keeps cropping up – and it really has been completely surreal.

“I have been so very overwhelmed by the support, cards and messages I have received – everyone has been so incredible.”

His wife, Sarah, said in a statement: “Nick doesn’t like the term hero, but he has always been a hero to me and our children.”

DS Bailey insisted “I am just a normal person with a normal life”, but added: “I recognise that ‘normal’ life for me will probably never be the same – and Sarah and I now need to focus on finding a new normal for us and for our children.”