Woman Stabbed To Death In London Is Named

A woman who was stabbed to death has been named by police, along with her husband and their two young sons whose bodies were discovered at the foot of cliffs 80 miles away.

Laura Cecilia Navarrete De Figueira, 47, was found with stab wounds at her home in South Road, Twickenham, south west London shortly before 6pm on March 5.

The bodies of her husband Adelino Gabriel Figueira de Faria, 57, and two boys, Claudio, 10, and Joaquin, seven, were found on the beach at Birling Gap, in Eastbourne, East Sussex, around an hour earlier.

Forensic officers were called to the scene (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A vehicle was recovered near the seafront by Sussex Police.

Post-mortem examinations found Mrs Figueria died of multiple stab wounds, while her husband and sons died from multiple injuries consistent with falling from height.

Scotland Yard are conducting a murder investigation but detectives said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the probe.