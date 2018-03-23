Harry And Meghan’S Official Wedding China Goes On Sale

The official range of commemorative china celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has gone on sale. Cornflower blue with white detailing, the collection features a gold monogram of the couple’s initials side by side, tied together with a white ribbon and surmounted by Harry’s coronet.

The decorative border on each piece is inspired by the couple’s wedding venue.

It is based on the stylised tree ironwork of the 13th century Gilebertus door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the couple will marry on May 19.

A souvenir wedding tankard by the Royal Collection (Rick Findler/PA)

When Harry and Ms Markle’s choice of wedding venue was announced, the prince’s communications secretary described Windsor as a “very special place” for Harry, and said that the couple had regularly spent time there together during their whirlwind romance.

Harry and his American fiancee will have approved the fine bone china range by the Royal Collection Trust which includes a miniature coffee mug costing £19.95, a standard coffee mug for £25, a pillbox at £35, a tankard for £39 and a plate at £49.

The Royal Collection range will have been approved by Harry and Ms Markle (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018/PA)

The pill box which costs £35 (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018/PA)

The wedding date inside the pill box (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018/PA)

The words on the back of the miniature coffee cup (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018/PA)

The Gilebertus door is rarely used, though hundreds of tourists and visitors to the chapel pass by it every day.

The Queen and other members of the royal family use it to enter the chapel when attending some services at St George’s, such as at Easter.

Its ironwork is in the form of a stylised tree and, unusually for a work of its time, bears a name +GILEBERTVS.

The Gilebertus door at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which inspired the china (St George’s Chapel/PA)

The door is one of the few surviving parts of the earliest chapel at Windsor Castle.

St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where Harry and Ms Markle will marry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The official china, which is finished in 22 carat gold, has been hand made in Stoke-on-Trent using 250-year-old methods and techniques.

All profits from sales go to The Royal Collection Trust, the registered charity responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

The souvenirs are presented in a cornflower blue gift box with a special card explaining the significance of the design.

The matching monogram on the card and tankard (Rick Findler/PA)

The card which comes with the new official range of china (Rick Findler/PA)

Nuala McGourty, Royal Collection Trust’s retail director, said: “Royal Collection Trust is delighted to offer the official range of commemorative china to celebrate this happy occasion.

“We are pleased to continue our support of the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent, who have manufactured our previous commemorative wares to celebrate royal birthdays, anniversaries and weddings.”

The china can be purchased from royalcollection.org.uk/shop and in Royal Collection Trust shops at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.