Man In Court Accused Of Killing Holby City Actor’S Daughter

A man is due in court charged with the manslaughter of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, who died at the Bestival music festival.

The 25-year-old daughter of former Holby City actor John Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset just before 1am on September 11 last year.

Louella Fletcher-Michie (Zoe Barling/PA)

Ceon Broughton, 28, of Enfield, north London, is expected to appear before Poole Magistrates’ Court for the first time accused of manslaughter by gross negligence.

In a statement released through Mr Michie’s agent shortly after his daughter’s death, the family said: “Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy.

“Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages.”

Ex-Coronation Street and Taggart actor John Michie (Ian West/PA)

Ex-Coronation Street and Taggart actor Mr Michie, 61, and his wife Carol – a former Hot Gossip singer – have two other children, Daisy and Sam.