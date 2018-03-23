What The Papers Say – March 23

Fallout from the use of personal data of Facebook users continues to dominate the papers on Friday, as well as possible retaliations from other EU countries to the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The Guardian leads with a revelation that Facebook gave Cambridge University researcher and app developer Aleksandr Kogan data on 57 billion friendships. The volume of the data “implies a pre-existing relationship”, a research director tells the paper. Facebook says the shared data was “literally numbers” and “no personally identifiable information” was included.

The Guardian

The Cambridge Analytica story continues to make the headlines in The Independent, with the paper reporting that politicians could be “exempt from data crackdown”, giving them powers to use personal data to find out how people are likely to vote, it claims.

The Daily Telegraph reports on Theresa May’s order to set up a task force to boost the number of women in business and the paper features a picture of invitations to Harry and Meghan’s wedding that will be making its way to 600 guests.

The Daily Telegraph

The Sun leads with a story which claims two pilots filmed themselves “messing around” on a Snapchat game while flying at 30,000ft.

The Sun

The police officer exposed to the Novichok nerve agent after the Salisbury poisoning is featured on the front of the Metro, following the news Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey has been discharged from hospital.

Metro

The i leads with the same story under the headline “My life will never be the same again”.

the i

Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on Chinese imports leads the Financial Times, as the president looks to move clamp down on “economic aggression”.

Financial Times

Brexit tops the agenda in The Times. It says at least five EU countries are prepared to follow the Britain in expelling Russian diplomats in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attacks.

The Times

The Mirror leads with an interview with lottery winner Melissa Ede, who says she has had to pull out of buying her “dream home” after neighbours objected to her bid.

The Mirror

And the Daily Express leads on criticisms from a top police officer over force cuts.