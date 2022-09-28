Why Asthmatics Are Worried This Winter Will Be Their Deadliest Yet

Gorica Poturak via Getty Images

Asthmatics are already feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis – and now they are seriously worried about the winter ahead.

It’s only September, but one in five people with asthma have experienced life-threatening asthma attacks as they cut back on medicines, heating and food, according to research by the charity, Asthma + Lung UK. With an estimated 5.4 asthmatics in the UK, that equates to more than a million people impacted.

Winter is already the “deadliest season” for people with lung conditions, say health experts, and this year could see an even higher number of hospital admissions for people with lung conditions struggling in the cold weather.

An abundance of viruses and people cutting back on medicines, heating, food and electricity is behind that risk.

Further increases to energy bills are due to on October 1, food prices are rising by an average of almost £500 per year, and prescriptions are costing some people with asthma more than £400 a year, according to the charity.

The rising cost of living has already started to be felt with calls to Asthma + Lung UK’s helpline from people needing advice for help with their finances or benefits soaring by 89% and website traffic increasing by 63%.

A survey by the charity showed that 90% of people with lung conditions including asthma have already made significant changes to their lives in response to the cost of living crisis.

Almost three quarters (74%) plan to heat their homes less, while 45% look set to turn their heating off altogether, while almost two thirds (63%) are buying and eating less food, which can lower a person’s immunity, putting them at increased risk of viruses that are the top trigger of asthma attacks.

Almost one in six (15%) are cutting back on using their inhaler to make it last longer, even though using a preventer inhaler every day is the best way for people to manage their asthma and prevent attacks.

One in 10 people with lung conditions say they’ve been using medical devices that require electricity less, for example nebulisers which help people breathe in their medicines. Meanwhile, 5% have borrowed medicines from someone else and 6% have not been getting their prescriptions

“I’m genuinely worried that the cost of living rises are going to send me to an early grave.” - Ben Robinson, 42, asthmatic

Dr Andrew Whittamore, clinical Lead at Asthma + Lung UK and a practising GP, said: “Winter is the deadliest season for people with lung conditions. Cold homes are very dangerous for people with lung conditions because they provide the perfect environment for respiratory infections to thrive,”

He added: “In the longer-term, cold homes are a hotbed for mould and damp, which alongside cold air are also common lung triggers. Breathing in mould spores can also cause a lung condition called aspergillosis, which can cause shortness of breath, wheeze, weight loss and a high temperature.”

Ben Robinson, 42, from North London, who has severe asthma, is one of those to recently noticed a serious decline in his health. He’s cut back on fresh food and, with his energy bills already a third of his income, he is worried he will have to cut back on using his nebuliser too.

“I’m genuinely worried that the cost of living rises are going to send me to an early grave,” Robinson says.

“I’ve been hospitalised many times in winter because cold air and colds and viruses trigger my asthma and leave me fighting for breath. I’m already thinking I might have to cut back on using my nebuliser and if I have to cut back on heating too, I know I’ll end up in hospital again.”

Robinson was hospitalised after experiencing a severe asthma attack a few weeks ago, and is currently recovering at home. “There’s a lot of anxiety bubbling in me about how I’m going to be afford the electricity needed to keep running my nebuliser. I’m constantly worrying about money,” he adds.

The situation is impacting people around the UK. Asthma patient Keith Gray told Belfast Live his energy bills have doubled in the space of two months – and he is worried about the cost of staying healthy this winter.

“Over the summer I have done my best to reduce costs, and thanks to the good weather I have been able to, but once the winter sets in I will have to make sure that the heating is on, or my health will be heavily impacted,” he said.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK, has said that lives are at risk if the government doesn’t step in to help people.

“Untenable cost of living hikes are forcing people with lung conditions to make impossible choices about their health,” she told the Guardian. “Warm homes, regular medicine and a healthy diet are all important pillars to good lung condition management – but they all come at a cost.”

The charity is campaigning for increased financial support to meet the price of food, heating and prescriptions.