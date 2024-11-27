1 Food That Can Prevent Dementia Is Likely Already In Your Fridge

Pexels

According to the NHS, 1 in 11 people over the age of 65 have dementia in the UK and more people are developing the condition than ever because our lifespans have increased. Additionally, it is estimated that by 2030, the number of people with dementia in the UK will be more than 1 million.

The NHS adds that dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning. There are many different causes of dementia, and many different types.

Advertisement

One of the main causes of dementia is Alzheimer’s Disease, which is associated with memory loss, poor judgement and decision-making and sudden inflexibility.

While there is no way to prevent Alzheimer’s, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk and according to research released earlier this year, one step could be as simple as eating one thing every day.

The common food that can reduce your risk of dementia

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed that eating just one egg per day can help to prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The research, which involved 466 Chinese adults, revealed that daily egg consumption had a significant impact on reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s but, interestingly, eating more than two eggs per day or not eating eggs at all had little effect.

Advertisement

The study concluded: “This study suggests that daily egg consumption could help reduce the risk of dementia.”

Taylor Wallace, PhD, the principal investigator, said: “Eggs are one of the few commonly consumed foods that are naturally rich in choline, a nutrient that we are researching to further understand its role in supporting both cognitive development in infants and young children and maintenance during the aging process.

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that dietary choices can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia and supporting lifelong cognitive health.”