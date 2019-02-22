1 in 13 Children Has Experienced PTSD, But Most Aren't Getting The Help They Need

One in 13 young people in the UK experiences post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) before the age of 18, the first study of its kind has suggested.

Meanwhile, almost a third (31%) say they have gone through a traumatic childhood experience, the King’s College London research found. Senior researcher Professor Andrea Danese said the findings should serve as a “wake-up call” that many young people are failing to get the support they need.

The study, published in journal The Lancet Psychiatry, looked at more than 2,000 children born in England and Wales between 1994 and 1995.

Of the 7.8% who experienced PTSD before turning 18, only one fifth (20.6%) said they had received help from a mental health professional in the last year.

