One In 20 Adults Run Out Of Food And Can't Afford To Buy More, Official Data Reveals

Around one in 20 adults ran out of food in the last two weeks and were not able to afford to buy more, according to official statistics.

Labour branded the findings a “disgrace” and said it showed it was time for the Conservatives to be kicked out of power.

The data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday revealed the extent to which people are struggling with food and bills.

It showed around half of adults reported spending more than usual to get what they usually buy (45%) or buying less food (48%) in the last two weeks.

For some it is even worse than cutting back, with around one in 20 (5%) of adults reporting that “in the past two weeks they had ran out of food and had been unable to afford more”.

The ONS said the proportion was even higher among some specific groups.

Of those those receiving support from charities 45% said they had run out of food.

For households with one adult and at least one child, the figure was 28%.

Of people receiving some form of benefits or financial support it was 21%.

It was 14% for mixed or multiple ethnicity adults and 13% of Black, African, Caribbean or Black British adults.

When it came to people who rent their homes, it was 14%. And 9% of disabled adults.

According to the data, around a third (35%) of adults also said it was difficult to afford their rent or mortgage payments.

It showed 4 in 10 (43%) renters reported that it was difficult to afford their rent payments.

And around 3 in 10 (28%) mortgage holders reported it was difficult to afford their mortgage payments.