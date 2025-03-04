1 Key Fact Destroys JD Vance’s Attempts To Backpedal After Apparent Jibe At UK And France

JD Vance made his comments on Fox News. X

JD Vance has sparked a fresh backlash after trying to backpedal on his apparent jibe at the British and French armed forces.

The American vice-president took a swipe at Europe’s efforts to provide Ukraine with security guarantees if there is a peace deal with Russia.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said: “If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

His comments appeared to be a dig at the UK and France, who are so far the only countries to confirm they are willing to put “boots on the ground” in Ukraine.

Bad news for Starmer and Macron. Vance confirms the only US security guarantee in Ukraine will be the mineral deal. He also plays down British & French peacekeeping troops as “20k troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”.pic.twitter.com/6bujpsjygX — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) March 4, 2025

MPs from across the political spectrum rushed to condemn Vance by pointing out that Britain fought alongside the Americans in Iraq and Afghanistan over the last 25 years.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge accused Vance of being “deeply disrespectful”.

NATO Article 5 has been invoked once - on 12/9/01 by 🇺🇸, after 9/11.



🇬🇧 &🇫🇷 came to their aid deploying 1,000s of personnel to Afghanistan, including my own brother & numerous parliamentary colleagues, past & present. It’s deeply disrespectful to ignore such service & sacrifice. https://t.co/qMUaSKF7tT — James Cartlidge MP 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@jcartlidgemp) March 4, 2025

Helen Maguire, an army veteran and the Lib Dem defence spokesperson, said: “JD Vance is erasing from history the hundreds of British troops who gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I saw firsthand how American and British soldiers fought bravely together shoulder to shoulder. Six of my own regiment, the Royal Military Police, didn’t return home from Iraq. This is a sinister attempt to deny that reality.”

Labour MP David Taylor said: “This great nation has proudly fought shoulder to shoulder with our US allies, with 457 service men and women killed defending freedom in Afghanistan alone.

“These shameful remarks will never undo their sacrifice or the gratitude this nation has for their defence of British values.”

Former Tory MP and Army officer Johnny Mercer, who served in Afghanistan, said: “This clown needs to check his privilege. JD Vance’s book making the mistake of finding him quite interesting.

“By his own admission he spent his time in the Marines ‘writing articles and taking pictures’. Perhaps if he had got his hands dirty serving his country like so many of his fellow American and British veterans, chasing his own country’s crazy foreign policy ideas, he might not be so quick to dismiss their sacrifice.”

This clown needs to check his privilege. I read @JDVance book making the mistake of finding him quite interesting. By his own admission he spent his time in the Marines “writing articles and taking pictures”.



Perhaps if he had got his hands dirty serving his country like so… https://t.co/wFKQFKMIeL — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) March 4, 2025

Clearly stung by the criticism, Vance took to X to claim it was “absurdly dishonest” to suggest he was talking abut the UK or France.

He said: “I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond.

“But let’s be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful.”

But let’s be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful. — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

But numerous people pointed out that no one other than Britain or France has confirmed they are willing to send troops to Ukraine to keep the peace, meaning it is unclear who else he could have been talking about.

So who were you talking about JD. https://t.co/VPMCvHTW27 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 4, 2025

VP Vance quotes my tweet and says that he never mentioned the UK or France. @VP @JDVance could you please tell us which “random countries” were you referring to in the video, as so far only the UK and France have announced to be willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine? https://t.co/YIvYGtGP3M — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) March 4, 2025

Vance hits back.. however only two countries have pledged troops.. the UK and France... so unclear who else he was meant to be talking about? https://t.co/V55JzWenBm — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) March 4, 2025

Backpedalling furiously, I see. Only the UK & France had proposed anything approaching scale of 20k troops, so I don't see how Vance would be referring to anyone else. But let's take smaller states. Denmark & Estonia took same casualties per capita as America in Afghanistan. https://t.co/20SZZUAuIO — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 4, 2025