1 Word In French President’s Congratulatory Message To Trump Has People Howling

“Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status,” one social media user wrote.
Lee Moran
Global leaders on Wednesday rushed to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump over his 2024 election victory.

But one post stood out — for comical reasons.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Macron’s use of the word “convictions” drew attention, given Trump’s 34 felony convictions in his hush money case.

Commenters asked whether something had been lost in translation or if the French leader was engaging in some “boss-level” trolling.

“With your convictions” https://t.co/JtAy1kIeBn

— richard bacon (@richardpbacon) November 6, 2024

Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status by mentioning Trump's 'convictions' 🤣 https://t.co/nEyY6xumcD

— Bear Bad Man (@Bear_Bad_Man_) November 6, 2024

Convictions doing a lot of work here. https://t.co/q4OPjJETYD

— Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) November 6, 2024

interesting use of the word 'convictions'... https://t.co/1M5ASPXor2

— Hannah Tomes (@hannahtomes_) November 6, 2024

Well he's certainly got some convictions https://t.co/tQNUV63Rkp

— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 6, 2024

“With your convictions…” 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4iW5udC3m9

— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 6, 2024

His convictions. All 34 of them. https://t.co/hazsQqdRcY

— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 6, 2024

‘Convictions’ doesn’t translate well. https://t.co/Z6WQdgM8Ar

— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) November 6, 2024

Not sure I would have used the word ‘convictions’ in this context 😉 https://t.co/cNocZfn9M9

— Nick Le Huray 🇬🇬🇺🇦🚜 (Bluesky @Nickleh) (@Nickleh) November 6, 2024

‘with your convictions’ is hilarious https://t.co/eN3pBgp2lE

— imane 🪐 (@lmskhota) November 6, 2024

‘With your [felony] convictions and mine…’ https://t.co/aMBiXUzq8J

— Paul Kidd ⚖️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🍉 (@paulkidd) November 6, 2024
