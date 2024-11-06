1 Word In French President’s Congratulatory Message To Trump Has People Howling

Global leaders on Wednesday rushed to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump over his 2024 election victory.
But one post stood out — for comical reasons.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter:
“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”
Macron’s use of the word “convictions” drew attention, given Trump’s 34 felony convictions in his hush money case.
Commenters asked whether something had been lost in translation or if the French leader was engaging in some “boss-level” trolling.
