10 Cheap Hostels You Could Easily Mistake For A Fancy Hotel

Hostels can be the easiest way to travel on a budget, and thankfully, they’re not just for under 24s on a “gap yah”. If, like us, you’ve outgrown characterless rooms full of bunkbeds, never fear. The best hostels around the world contain plush interiors, rooftop pools and cocktail terraces, but still come with a bargain price tag. The team at booking and reviews site Hostelworld.com have rounded up 10 of the highest rated by users that you (or your Insta followers) could easily mistake for a high end hotel. Happy holidaying. 1) Casa Gracia, Barcelona

Casa Gracia is right in the heart of Barcelona close to Guadi’s La Pedrera, Casa Batllo and the shopping district. It’s beautiful inside and has a great, large, terrace with sprawling views over the city. Just imagine watching the sun set on that balcony. Bliss. Rooms available: dorm beds from £15 per night and double private rooms with ensuite from £70 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 9.1 2) Generator, Sweden

Part of the Generator chain of hostels, Generator Sweden is a beautifully designed and modern hostel complete with large lounge area, full restaurant and bar. Forget dark, pokey spaces, this communal areas in this place are bright and airy. Rooms available: dorm beds from £26 per night and double private rooms with ensuite from £75 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 8.9 3) Wallyard Concept Hostel, Berlin

As a modern hostel right in the centre of Berlin, Wallyard Concept Hostel gets top marks for location. The Central Station is only one bus station away and the Government Quarter, the zoo and The Friedrichstraße (a major shopping street) are also nearby. An express bus takes you right to Airport Tegel. The mustard yellow chairs are giving us major interiors goals. Rooms available: dorm beds from £15 per night and twin private rooms from £57 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 8.6 4) Freehand, LA

With marble corridors, vintage tiles and a rooftop bar and a pool overlooking downtown LA, this hostel will truly make you feel like you’re living a life of luxury. We’re big fans of the pink deckchairs and they palm tree bring beach vibes to the heart of the city. Rooms available: dorm beds from £28 per night and twin private rooms from £173 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 9.0 5) Generator, Venice

The Generator Venice has mosaic floors, glass chandeliers and a stone fireplace with intimate and luxurious common areas. The interiors are dark and moody, in the best possible way. Each room has an picturesque view looking out onto either the gardens, the pool, the Grande Canal or San Marco. Rooms available: dorm beds from £15 per night and twin private rooms from £81 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 8.3 6) Lub D Phuket Patong, Thailand

Lub D Patong is an ultra modern, hip and sleek destination with a huge lobby/common area, an outdoor swimming pool and a large terrace to enjoy a cocktail (or two). Bottoms up. Rooms available: dorm beds from £17 per night and twin private rooms from £61 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 9.4 7) Faloe hostel, Malaysia

The Faloe Hostel in Malaysia has a super cosy and relaxing atmosphere, spotless interiors and a fantastic location, just a stone’s throw from Kota Kinabalu city centre. Rooms available: dorm beds from £7 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 9.8 8) Clinknoord, Amsterdam

With modern Dutch-style interiors and a friendly, laid-back atmosphere, the hostel offers dormitory accommodation, private rooms, free Wi-Fi throughout the building and a great buffet breakfast – perfect for filling up before a day of exploring. Book worms will also love the communal book shelf and sitting area. Rooms available: dorm beds from £15 per night and twin private rooms for £78 per night. Rating on Hostelworld: 9.1 9) 99 Surf lodge, Nicaragua

99 Surf Lodge is a modern, minimalist, beach-front retreat, designed to keep you in contact with the ocean without giving up on comfort. Better yet, the hostel is eco-friendly, built entirely with local materials. The huge tree that frames the water is simply breathtaking. Rooms available: dorm beds from £19 per night Rating on Hostelworld: 8.7 10) Rambutan Townsville YHA, Australia

