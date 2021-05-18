Travel has finally opened up – albeit with quite a few restrictions still in place. Still, we’re one step closer to galavanting around the world and we promised we will never take it for granted anymore.

You can finally stay in hotels now in England, as well as in select countries across the world, depending on if they’re on the government’s green, amber or red list. So, here’s a dose of wanderlust to inspire your next trip.

These award-winning hotels have been named the most photogenic in the world according to Tripadvisor travellers. The list was determined by an algorithm that analysed hotels with a rating of at least 4.5 bubbles and the greatest volume of highly-rated photos and photo upvotes on the travel ratings site.

1. Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Matera, Italy

This is something a bit different: rocky caves-turned boutique bedrooms. Simply furnished, candlelit and calming.

Tripadvisor Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Matera, Italy

2. La Fortuna at Atitlan, Santa Cruz La Laguna, Guatemala

Bungalows, swim-up floating docks, and bamboo-furnishings in the middle of a lush jungle. Dreamy.

Tripadvisor La Fortuna at Atitlan, Santa Cruz La Laguna, Guatemala

3. Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina

All we can think about is wine, all the wine.



Tripadvisor Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina

4. You and Me by Cocoon Maldives, Raa Atoll, Maldives

Yep, this hotel has an underwater restaurant, too.

Tripadvisor You and Me by Cocoon Maldives, Raa Atoll, Maldives

5. Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

If the picturesque beach isn’t enough, one of the five (five!) pools is sure to sweeten the deal.

Tripadvisor Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Fancy a floating cocktail and gorgeous infinity pool views?

Tripadvisor W Koh Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand

7. Wilderness Hotel Inari, Inari, Finland

It’s located by the arctic wilderness of Lake Inari, offering breathtaking views and an ideal location for aurora spotting.

Tripadvisor Wilderness Hotel Inari, Inari, Finland

White washed traditional cave spaces and corridors that are classic Santorini, which locals still believe to be the original site of the lost Atlantis.

Tripadvisor Dana Villas & Infinity Suites, Santorini, Greece

9. The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore

Another lavish infinity pool with stunning views of Singapore beyond it.

Tripadvisor The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore

10. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

This skyscraping hotel appeared in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel, Crazy Rich Asians.

Tripadvisor Marina Bay Sands, Singapore