Life

10 Of The Most Photogenic Hotels On The Planet

Yep, we'd happily stay in any of them. Make that all of them

Travel has finally opened up – albeit with quite a few restrictions still in place. Still, we’re one step closer to galavanting around the world and we promised we will never take it for granted anymore.

You can finally stay in hotels now in England, as well as in select countries across the world, depending on if they’re on the government’s green, amber or red list. So, here’s a dose of wanderlust to inspire your next trip.

These award-winning hotels have been named the most photogenic in the world according to Tripadvisor travellers. The list was determined by an algorithm that analysed hotels with a rating of at least 4.5 bubbles and the greatest volume of highly-rated photos and photo upvotes on the travel ratings site.

1. Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Matera, Italy

This is something a bit different: rocky caves-turned boutique bedrooms. Simply furnished, candlelit and calming.

Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Matera, Italy
Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Matera, Italy

2. La Fortuna at Atitlan, Santa Cruz La Laguna, Guatemala

Bungalows, swim-up floating docks, and bamboo-furnishings in the middle of a lush jungle. Dreamy.

La Fortuna at Atitlan, Santa Cruz La Laguna, Guatemala
La Fortuna at Atitlan, Santa Cruz La Laguna, Guatemala

3. Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina

All we can think about is wine, all the wine.

Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina
Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina

4. You and Me by Cocoon Maldives, Raa Atoll, Maldives

Yep, this hotel has an underwater restaurant, too.

You and Me by Cocoon Maldives, Raa Atoll, Maldives
You and Me by Cocoon Maldives, Raa Atoll, Maldives

5. Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

If the picturesque beach isn’t enough, one of the five (five!) pools is sure to sweeten the deal.

Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

6. W Koh Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand

Fancy a floating cocktail and gorgeous infinity pool views?

W Koh Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand
W Koh Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand

7. Wilderness Hotel Inari, Inari, Finland

It’s located by the arctic wilderness of Lake Inari, offering breathtaking views and an ideal location for aurora spotting.

Wilderness Hotel Inari, Inari, Finland
Wilderness Hotel Inari, Inari, Finland

8. Dana Villas & Infinity Suites, Santorini, Greece

White washed traditional cave spaces and corridors that are classic Santorini, which locals still believe to be the original site of the lost Atlantis.

Dana Villas & Infinity Suites, Santorini, Greece
Dana Villas & Infinity Suites, Santorini, Greece

9. The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore

Another lavish infinity pool with stunning views of Singapore beyond it.

The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore
The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore

10. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

This skyscraping hotel appeared in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel, Crazy Rich Asians.

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

You can see the full list of picture perfect hotels here.

wellbeingtravelThe Brightside hotels