10 Nature Adventures You Can Experience With Your Children

Children thrive on having adventures outdoors. Kayaking past river banks, the satisfaction of building a den from branches and bracken, searching rock pools for crabs and gently prodding fingers into anemones, these are the moments nature can offer that create excitement, experiences and stoke childhood memories.

Spending time outdoors activates and feeds all your children’s senses and improves their physical health, mental and emotional well-being, self-confidence and resilience. Yet sadly, just 21% of today’s kids regularly play outside, compared with 71% of their parents.

So if a run around in the park is losing its appeal, here are some ways to ramp up the excitement and introduce children to new nature adventures.