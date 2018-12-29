10 New Year's Resolutions To Help The Planet In 2019

So. That was 2018. The year when politics went wild, Mr Blobby appeared on ‘Loose Women’ to give his verdict on Brexit, and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) let us know that we have just 12 years to deal with impending global warming-induced disaster. With regards to the latter, you may be thinking what you can do in 2019 to be more eco-conscious. Good for you! To help you along the road to a new year habits that’s kinder to the planet, we chatted to some sustainability specialists for the resolutions they want you to try. 1. Re-Imagine Your Relationship With Stuff “If you need something, buy it second hand or beg occasion pieces from your friends. If it’s got to be new, make it ethical, fair and sustainable and support brands like fashion label People Tree and footwear makers Po-Zu,” says Safia Minney, who founded the former in the early 90s and is the former MD of the latter –) and a leading ethical and eco-friendly style pioneer. [Read More: 5 Affordable Brands For Sustainable Fashion Fans]

Maskot via Getty Images

2. Call Out Shops And Restaurants Giving You Extra Plastic “Be bold and tell supermarkets and cafes that you don’t want unnecessary packaging,” says Will McCallum, head of oceans at Greenpeace and the author of How To Give Up Plastic (£12.99, Penguin). “You can send an email to the company, take a photo of any extra packaging and tweet it, tagging in Greenpeace and using #pointlessplastic, or speak to the manger of the retailer.” 3. Give Up Wet Wipes If you flush them, they add to our already clogged-up sewers and, even if you don’t, they’re still another single use disposable chucked in your landfill bin every day. Breaking up with all sorts of wet wipes, including the type that takes your make-up off, is a great resolution. The alternative? “Cut a cotton flannel into squares and spray on a mix of water and calendula oil, which is antibacterial,” says plastic-free campaigner Claire Sumners, who blogs at Zero Waste Maman. Stick the dirty ones in your washing basket and clean when you do your laundry. 4. Take A No-Waste Pack Out With You “For 2019, you could commit to carrying a reusable water bottle, a canvas bag for shopping and a reusable coffee cup,” says McCallum. Doing this can drastically reduce your daily ‘to landfill’ waste – and will save you cash, too.

Naomi Rahim#381686/UNI5CrGINS via Getty Images

5. Get Political “I’m going to spend more of 2019 campaigning around modern slavery in fashion,” says Safia Minney. “You can join me on my campaigning Instagram, @slavetofash and spread the word on social media. And social justice and climate change are going to require all ages to change their lifestyles, so talk to your parents and grandparents to get them on board.” Minney suggests watching ‘The True Cost’ [available on Netflix], which shows the lives of the people who make most of the world’s clothes, to get the conversation going. You could also check out Stacey Dooley’s documentary, ‘Fashion’s Dirty Secrets’ [on BBC3]. 6. Start Campaigning “The next six months are crucial, with regards to plastic,” says Will McCallum. “The environment bill is going to be tabled at some point in the new year and it’s our best chance for some positive legislation right now. You could resolve to get involved in the Greenpeace campaign via our website – we’re going to be doing tons of activity around getting people to meet with their MPs, getting local business to do the same – it’s going to be big.” 7. Replace Your Takeaway Habit When you’re in the late night, early start grind, takeaway food ends up as a lifeline. But with all of the plastic packaging involved, it’s not the most eco route – “320 million perfectly edible meals are also thrown away each year by UK food venues,” according to Jamie Crummie, UK co-founder of Too Good To Go, an app which lets you buy food that hasn’t sold at restaurants on any particular day at reduced prices. To deal with both issues, download one of said apps (we also like Karma, but it only covers London) and buy what you find, rather than hitting up a Deliveroo. [Read More: 3 Apps For People Who Care About Food ... And Food Waste]

Nathan Motoyama / EyeEm via Getty Images