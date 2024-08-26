10 Sneaky Travel Scams That Too Many People Fall For

martin-dm via Getty Images Travel scams seem to be increasingly common amid the rise of technological advancements like AI.

There’s nothing like a scam to put a damper on your hard-earned vacation. In this day and age, the opportunities for people to swindle you out of cash or steal your data seem to be endless.

“Travel scams have been around for decades. However, it’s safe to assume that there has been an increase in recent years as technology continues to advance,” Julian Moro, senior vice president and regional security director at International SOS, told HuffPost.

“Because of such technological advances, travelers are easier targets from the booking and planning process, all the way through the end of a trip. While travel scams have increased, the frequency and sophistication of cyber scams has also increased, as has broader awareness and healthy skepticism.”

Indeed, Booking.com’s safety expert reported in June there had been “anywhere from a 500 to a 900% increase” in travel scams over the past 18 months, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence.

“With AI, cybercriminals can scale very easily and at low costs,” said Ally Armeson, executive director of programs at the Cybercrime Support Network. “What used to take them hours now takes seconds, which allows these criminal networks to produce a greater number of less detectable scams.”

Your likelihood of encountering a scam and the nature of the fraud can depend on where you travel as well.

“Scams vary by country, so popular scams in one region might be different from another,” noted travel writer Matthew Kepnes, aka Nomadic Matt. “Fortunately, most scams won’t put you in harm’s way, rather, they’ll just cost you a few bucks and some embarrassment. That said, there are lots of scams out there that can break the bank and lead to you losing your wallet, phone, or other valuables.”

To help vacationers avoid these scenarios, we asked experts to outline some of the most common travel scams and what to look out for.

Fake Travel Document Websites

“One that we saw after the pandemic and certainly still hear about today are the fake travel documents websites,” said Amy Nofziger, the director of victim support at the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Since many people didn’t travel for a year or two, they let their passports and TSA pre-check status expire. Once bans were lifted and vaccines became readily available, there was a surge in travellers seeking to travel abroad again — and thus needing up-to-date passports and more.

“Many people went online and found look-alike websites that claim to help you renew or enrol in the TSA PreCheck or the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Global Entry program that speed you through airport security for a fee,” Nofziger explained. “But these sites are actually trying to con you out of money and personal information.”

Verify that you’re only using legitimate services if you want external assistance with your travel documents, and otherwise try to go directly to the official government source for your needs.

Taxi Overcharge

“Be aware of a common and longstanding scam ― the taxi overcharge ― where the driver claims the meter is broken and tries to set a flat rate that is well over the typical rate,” Moro warned.

Don’t continue with your ride if a taxi driver says the meter is broken but not to worry because they’ll keep the price low.

“When you get where you’re going, the charge is high and you’re stuck because you’re afraid to get out and not pay, especially when the cabbie says they’ll call the cops,” explained Ned S. Levi, a columnist and travel scam expert with Travelers United.

If you’ve arranged for a driver to pick you up at the airport, make sure you have a way to verify it’s the correct driver to avoid scammers.

Unsecured Wi-Fi And Hotspots

“Think about how much we rely on technology when we travel,” Armeson said. “Although it wasn’t a cyber attack, look at the impact the Crowdstrike software outage had on the entire airline industry this summer. On a more personal level, we all use technology to access our boarding pass, navigate new places, manage our trip budget and stay connected.”

Cybercriminals often take advantage of these opportunities to access sensitive information and data.

“For instance, hackers set up fake Wi-Fi networks in areas with free Wi-Fi, like airports or hotels,” Armeson explained. “When you try to connect, you see two networks with similar names and, without verifying which is correct, you might connect to the hacker’s network. Now that hacker can access your device and infect it with malware or intercept your data.”

Make an effort to avoid unsecured Wi-Fi networks. The same goes for hotspots.

“Be wary of any hotspot requesting credit card information and ensure you connect only to reputable networks,” Moro urged. “Scammers may set up fake hotspots and use them to hack into your phone to track passwords, identity information, and bank information.”

He also warned about “shoulder surfing” on your travels ― when scammers look over people’s shoulders (sometimes from a distance with binoculars or other aids) as they enter their usernames and passwords in a hotel lobby, airport or coffee shop. Use your hand to cover keypads, consider a screen protector and take advantage of two-factor authentication to avoid this situation.

andreswd via Getty Images Bookings for rental cars, accommodations and even flights can lead unsuspecting travelers into scams.

Car Rental Scam

“We all want a good deal and try to do online searches for the best price of a rental car, and scammers know this,” Nofziger said. “They will set up phony customer service numbers online that look just like those of major rental-car companies indicating to ‘call for the best deal.’”

When you call, you’ll likely receive an offer for a huge discount but only if you pay ahead of time, and they’ll request payment in the form of prepaid gift card.

“This is so hard for travelers because oftentimes they only realise they have been a victim when they show up at their destination and there is no rental car for them,” Nofziger said. “Always verify that you’re calling the real customer service department, or that you’re on a legitimate rental-car-company website.”

Another car rental scam involves fake claims of damage. Be sure to take photos of your vehicle upon return.

“When you bring the car back, the rental company claims a week or more later that there was damage to the car such as a dent, a burn in the upholstery or smoking smell, and charges you to take care of the problem,” Levi said. “This happens sometimes with well-known rental companies.”

Emergency Calls

“Another scam involves robocallers who target travellers’ families, claiming an emergency and urging them to send money immediately,” Moro said. “This scam is especially effective against older travellers.”

To counter this scheme, he recommended talking to your family before you leave home and setting up a special code word that you would use only in cases of genuine emergencies.

“This can help family members distinguish between real emergencies and scams,” Moro noted.

‘Closed’ Tourist Attractions

“People may tell you an attraction is closed but they know a ‘better’ spot ― then proceed to drive you around to various shops that will pressure you into buying something,” Kepnes said.

Scammers might insist the site is closed for lunch or a local holiday, but be sure to verify this is the case.

When you arrive at a tourist attraction that appears to be closed, walk around to all entrances or sides of the building. Check the hours on the official website and social media pages.

If you arrive at an attraction without a ticket, avoid purchasing a counterfeit one outside.

“With so many tickets being printed online these days or in emails sent to smartphones, scammers create their own tickets and claim that their friend can’t go and they are selling their ticket outside the venue ― but the ticket is fake, of course,” Levi said.

Fake Customer Service

“Scammers use AI to mimic real customer service representatives through voice, video, or chat, leading to fraudulent transactions,” said Brittany Allen, a trust and safety architect at Sift. “It can even look like a legitimate phone number ― fraudsters have no problem spoofing a company’s name on caller ID.”

Stressed-out travellers dealing with cancelations and other disruptions are prime targets for this kind of scam.

“Cybercriminals are scouring social media looking for frustrated travellers,” Armeson explained. “Let’s say your flight is canceled, and you post your disappointment about it on social media, tagging the airline.”

She noted that scammers seek out these types of posts and are ready to pounce with fake airline profiles to help you “fix the issue.”

“In reality, they aren’t fixing anything at all,” Armeson added. “They are attempting to steal your credit card number or login credentials disguised as someone who can help you with a refund or rebooking.”

Strangers On The Street

Of course, travel is an opportunity to meet new people and explore the local culture, but you can still be friendly and have a nice time while keeping your guard up.

“Travelers are at risk for petty crime like pickpocketing,” Moro noted. “Always be cautious when accepting offers from unofficial tour services, as they may not be legitimate, and always stay alert to potential distractions that could be used to facilitate theft. An example of this is a stranger approaching you to ask for money or to engage in a friendly conversation. This can be used as a distraction while an accomplice pickpockets you. It’s important to always be alert and hyper-aware of your surroundings.”

He urged travellers to keep their belongings secure and never travel with more cash, cards, and documents than they need.

“People may ‘accidentally’ spill something on you and then apologise profusely while their accomplice picks your pocket,” Kepnes warned. “Or friendly locals ask you to sign a petition for a ‘worthy’ cause only to then extort you for money after you’ve signed.”

Don’t let a good street performance distract you from holding on to your belongings. And look out for what Levi calls “the ersatz cop scam.”

“A fake cop comes to a traveler on the street and asks to examine their wallet for counterfeit bills and steals their cash,” he explained. “Yes, people fall for it, particularly older travellers.”

ATM Scams

“I advise travellers to exercise caution when using ATMs or card readers at restaurants, bars and other establishments while traveling,” Moro said. “These devices can capture card numbers and PINs, which scammers can then use to clone cards.”

He recommended withdrawing cash ahead of your trip and storing it securely. Whenever possible, be sure to use the “tap” option at checkout, rather than inserting your credit or debit card.

Fraudulent Booking Websites

“Cybercriminals can easily set up fake booking websites that look just like real ones, and use enticing travel deals to convince people to enter their credit card details,” Armeson noted.

Travellers use these to book nonexistent tickets, flights, accommodations and more before embarking on their journey, only to later discover the fraud.

“With the rise in popularity of rental properties, there has been an increase in fake listings as well as false information on listings,” Moro said. “Always use well-known, reputable booking platforms and avoid using third-party websites. When booking hotels, make sure that you are using their approved websites or a reputable booking site. Always make sure that any travel agencies are verified and have credible reviews, should you plan to use one.”

Many fraudsters use payment methods that are difficult to dispute, like wire transfers.

“Even more sophisticated fraudsters can use these fake travel websites as middlemen to collect victims’ personal and financial data while actually booking the requested flights or accommodations elsewhere, which means it may take even longer for victims to realise their data is compromised,” Allen noted. “The availability of generative AI has made these websites even more convincing.”

Travellers might also receive phishing emails that appear to be from legitimate travel companies and wind up giving sensitive information to scammers.

“Similarly to the fake booking sites, the more sophisticated fraudsters sometimes use these emails to pass the victim along to the legitimate company’s site to obfuscate their fraudulent activity,” Allen said. “And AI has made these emails even harder to spot.”

SolStock via Getty Images There are resources to assist travelers who have been scammed.

What To Do If You Suspect You’ve Been Scammed

If you suspect you’ve fallen for a scam, remember there are steps you can take to protect your data and money and recover lost funds.

“First, cut off all communication with the scammer and do not provide them with any more information,” Allen advised. “If you are communicating with them on a social media platform or messaging app, report the associated accounts. Alert your financial institutions and other relevant authorities, including your local police department.”

In addition to contacting your bank, she recommended reviewing and monitoring your bank accounts, credit card or other financial statements, credit reports, and any notifications you receive from banks, credit card companies, or government agencies. If you have a travel insurance policy, reach out to the provider to find out about next steps.

“It’s generally a good idea to freeze your credit with the three big reporting agencies ― Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax ― and even more so if you believe you’ve been the victim of a scam,” Allen added. “Look out for any new charges you did not make, or new opened accounts.”

Change your passwords for travel and financial accounts and enable two-factor authentication to avoid a takeover. Consider using a password manager. In situations where your devices were compromised, run a scan for malware and back up any important data. A factory reset can help as well.