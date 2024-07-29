10 Things You May Have Missed From The Olympics Opening Ceremony

Hector Vivas via Getty Images

The Olympics are well underway and as opening ceremonies go, France puts on a hell of a show.

In stark contrast to our own very twee and sweet Olympics opening ceremony back in 2012, Parisians took a more dramatic approach with performances from Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and heavy metal band Gojira because, of course.

Of course.

Here are 10 things you may have missed from this spectacular opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg actually carried the torch at one point

He wasn’t the official torch-bearer but Snoop Dogg had a quick go of the famous torch before it travelled to the Seine.

Watch @SnoopDogg in Paris - Saint-Denis this morning, carrying the Olympic torch a few hours before the official opening ceremony.



Many French fans were present to see Snoop Dog carry the torch.



The Olympic Flame will now travel along the canal before arriving on the Seine… pic.twitter.com/qki7MapsTQ — Karata (@karatademada) July 26, 2024

Kelly Clarkson covered the Olympics for NBC and cried at Celine Dion’s performance

... Didn’t we all?

The singer and TV host was visibly moved to tears as Celine Dion performed at the ceremony.

Celine has been struggling with Sitff Person Syndrome which has limited her mobility and ability to perform.

… Here’s our Queen Kelly Clarkson y’all .. ❤️🤩❤️🤩❤️…



*When mamma was crying during Celine Dion’s performance I honest to god no lie.. cried too*😭😭..



that was just absolutely phenomenal y’all .. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏@kellyclarkson @KellyClarksonTV pic.twitter.com/hnCq0XAteO — ᗩᗰY ᗴᒪᗪᗴᑎ🍷💔☀️🧪🥀 (@AmyElden) July 26, 2024

Dancers performed the French Cancan in front of the Moulin Rouge to celebrate the Olympics

Passage de la flamme olympique devant le Moulin Rouge. Pour l’occasion, les artistes du célèbre cabaret ont dansé un French cancan 💃🏻🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/G1pY1dM8HM — Clara Hidalgo (@ClaraHidalgo99) July 15, 2024

There was a bloody good tribute to Marie Antoinette

A beheaded mannequin of the ill-fated queen was seen at the Conciergerie, the prison where she was held before being beheaded during the French revolution. Never let it be said that the French are subtle.

This Olympic opening ceremony scene with Marie Antoinette at the Conciergerie - the actual prison where she was held before being beheaded during the French Revolution - was pretty metal and people screeching about it being “satanic” could really use a history book or two. pic.twitter.com/4e92VFDznv — Maz Jovanovich (@maz_jovanovich) July 27, 2024

Lady Gaga got engaged

Introducing her long-term partner Michael Polansky to the French Prime Minister, Lady Gaga said, “my fiance”. Awwww.

Lady Gaga seems to be engaged, having introduced her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, as "my fiancé" to the French Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TumdFIRoU9 — 21 (@21metgala) July 28, 2024

Metal band Gojira performed and were accompanied by some raining blood

Of course they were. What brings the drama more than raining blood?!

WOAH!

-Singing decapitated heads

-Metal on historical buildings

-Viking ships

-Raining blood

-85 flame turrets

-FUCKING GOJIRA!!!!



This is by far THE MOST BADASS opening ceremony I have ever seen from the Olympics! Best thing the French has ever done pic.twitter.com/YkGbdMNYZH — Chandra veer Rathore (@chandsingh55394) July 27, 2024

There was a depiction of a ménage à trois

While people on social media argued about whether athletes can have sex in the Olympic Village (spoiler: yes they can), the French reminded us that Paris is indeed the City of Love.

Y’all the French don’t play…#Paris2024 Opening Ceremony just

had a ménage à trois/Eiffel Tower set up. Those cardboard box beds don’t stand a chance after this. pic.twitter.com/T46oaNLZrx — Luke Clark-Hampleman (@LHampleman) July 26, 2024

There was a depiction of the Greek God Dionysus

In a scene that some mistook for The Last Supper, there was a depiction of Greek God Dionysus which the Olympics said “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Even the Minions made an appearance

What is a party without those little yellow guys?

A sequence of the Minions was produced for the opening ceremony.

The special "Minions" sequence made for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games (Paris 2024).

Production : Illumination Studios Paris (like all Illumination films for 15 years).

Directed by Pierre Coffin (creator & voice of the Minions) & Patrick Delage.pic.twitter.com/LHeW1839zl https://t.co/gY86S2BGKR — Catsuka (@catsuka) July 26, 2024

The mayor of Paris took a dip in the Seine

Okay this TECHNICALLY happened before the opening ceremony but in the badass spirit of the Paris Olympics, the mayor of Pairs, Anne Hidalgo, swam in the Seine to prove it is safe to be in.