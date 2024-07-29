10 Things You May Have Missed From The Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Olympics are well underway and as opening ceremonies go, France puts on a hell of a show.
In stark contrast to our own very twee and sweet Olympics opening ceremony back in 2012, Parisians took a more dramatic approach with performances from Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and heavy metal band Gojira because, of course.
Of course.
Here are 10 things you may have missed from this spectacular opening ceremony.
Snoop Dogg actually carried the torch at one point
He wasn’t the official torch-bearer but Snoop Dogg had a quick go of the famous torch before it travelled to the Seine.
Kelly Clarkson covered the Olympics for NBC and cried at Celine Dion’s performance
... Didn’t we all?
The singer and TV host was visibly moved to tears as Celine Dion performed at the ceremony.
Celine has been struggling with Sitff Person Syndrome which has limited her mobility and ability to perform.
Dancers performed the French Cancan in front of the Moulin Rouge to celebrate the Olympics
There was a bloody good tribute to Marie Antoinette
A beheaded mannequin of the ill-fated queen was seen at the Conciergerie, the prison where she was held before being beheaded during the French revolution. Never let it be said that the French are subtle.
Lady Gaga got engaged
Introducing her long-term partner Michael Polansky to the French Prime Minister, Lady Gaga said, “my fiance”. Awwww.
Metal band Gojira performed and were accompanied by some raining blood
Of course they were. What brings the drama more than raining blood?!
There was a depiction of a ménage à trois
While people on social media argued about whether athletes can have sex in the Olympic Village (spoiler: yes they can), the French reminded us that Paris is indeed the City of Love.
There was a depiction of the Greek God Dionysus
In a scene that some mistook for The Last Supper, there was a depiction of Greek God Dionysus which the Olympics said “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”
Even the Minions made an appearance
What is a party without those little yellow guys?
A sequence of the Minions was produced for the opening ceremony.
The mayor of Paris took a dip in the Seine
Okay this TECHNICALLY happened before the opening ceremony but in the badass spirit of the Paris Olympics, the mayor of Pairs, Anne Hidalgo, swam in the Seine to prove it is safe to be in.