Jodie Whittaker in Toxic Town Netflix

While most of us know Jodie best for her leading role as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, or her performance in British shows like Broadchurch and, more recently, Time, she has plenty more roles to her name that you might have forgotten all about.

Here are 11 films and TV shows you might not have realised that Jodie Whittaker starred in long before she was cast in Toxic Town…

Doctors (2006)

Jodie Whittaker as a young mother in a 2006 episode of the BBC soap Doctors BBC

With almost every big-name British star, you can pretty much guarantee that there’s a role in Holby City, Casualty or Doctors kicking about in the darkest recesses of their CVs, and Jodie is no exception.

Doctors marked her second on-screen role, portraying a new mum who is stunned to discover that her own mother has contracted an STI from an affair with a much younger man.

Venus (2006)

Peter O'Toole and Jodie Whittaker in the 2006 film Venus Moviestore/Shutterstock

For her very first film role, Jodie found herself working with some acting greats, including Vanessa Redgrave, Richard Griffiths, Leslie Phillips and Andrea Riseborough (who was still on the come-up herself at this point in time).

Venus also marked the final Oscar nomination for Peter O’Toole, who was recognised in the Best Actor category for his leading performance.

The film centres around a dying actor, and his friendship with a much younger woman, played by Jodie, with whom he becomes infatuated.

St Trinian’s (2007)

Jodie Whittaker as Beverly in St Trinian's Entertainment Film Distributors

Jodie shared the screen with yet more impressive names in the reboot of the St Trinian’s movies, which also starred Gemma Arterton, Juno Temple, Paloma Faith and Lucy Punch as students, and Colin Firth, Rupert Everett, Celia Imrie and Lena Headey as faculty.

The future Doctor Who star played receptionist Beverly, a role she later reprised in the 2009 sequel, which added Zawe Ashton, Katherine Parkinson, David Tennant and the late Sarah Harding to its cast.

Tess Of The D’Urbervilles (2008)

Jodie Whittaker in the BBC's 2008 adaptation of Tess Of The D’Urbervilles BBC

In 2008, Jodie played milkmaid Izz Huett in a BBC adaptation of the iconic Thomas Hardy novel Tess Of The D’Urbervilles.

She was joined in the series by Gemma Arterton as the title character, as well as Eddie Redmayne, Ruth Jones and Hans Matheson.

The Kid (2010)

Jodie Whittaker and Rupert Friend in The Kid Tin House/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Kid was a film adaptation of Kevin Lewis’ memoir of the same name, in which he opened about the abuse he suffered in childhood and the effect this had on him in later life.

Rupert Friend and Augustus Prew played the central character at different stages of his life, while Jodie played a potential love interest, named Jackie.

One Day (2011)

Jodie Whittaker and Anne Hathaway in One Day Universal

Long before Netflix had huge success with their adaptation of David Nicholls’ acclaimed love story, it was brought to the big screen in 2011 with… let’s say mixed results.

Jodie starred in the divisive romance film as Tilly, a uni friend of Anne Hathaway’s character, Emma. Tilly was later played by Amber Grappy in Netflix’s version of One Day.

Black Mirror (2011)

Jodie Whittaker in Black Mirror's The Entire History Of You Channel 4

Before she was cast in Broadchurch or Doctor Who, the role many of us will have known Jodie from is the Black Mirror episode The Entire History Of You.

Airing during the anthology series’ original run on Channel 4, the episode was set in a universe where people are implanted with a chip that records all of their memories, allowing them to rewind through them as they wish.

Jodie played Ffion, the wife of Toby Kebbell’s character, who we eventually discover is harbouring a secret from him.

A Thousand Kisses Deep (2011)

Dougray Scott and Jodie Whittaker in A Thousand Kisses Deep Goldcrest Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

The same year as her Black Mirror appearance, Jodie took the lead in the time-travelling thriller A Thousand Kisses Deep.

Co-starring Dougray Scott and Emilia Fox, the British film centred around a woman who is able to travel through time in order to track down the person responsible for her death.

Get Santa (2014)

Jodie Whittaker in Get Santa Steffan Hill/Warner Bros

Jodie joined a host of big British names in the festive comedy Get Santa, about a father-and-son who are forced to save Christmas when Santa somehow winds up imprisoned.

As well as Rafe Spall, Warwick Davis and Jim Broadbent as Father Christmas himself, the movie also marked the screen acting debut of future Heartstopper favourite Kit Connor.

Trust Me (2017)

Jodie Whittaker in Trust Me BBC

A month after it was announced that Jodie would be taking over from Peter Capaldi at the helm of Doctor Who, she played the central role in the BBC medical drama Trust Me, as a woman who loses her job and decides to steal the identity of a friend in order to make a new life for herself and her daughter.

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison played Jodie’s ex-husband, Karl.

Billed as an anthology season, a second run of Trust Me aired in 2019, featuring an entirely new cast.

Journeyman (2017)

Jodie Whittaker in Journeyman Film4

In this British drama, Jodie played the on-screen wife of future House Of The Dragon star Paddy Considine.

Paddy played an ageing boxing champion in the film, which centred around his character grappling with the health effects of a lifetime in the sport.