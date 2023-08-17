12 Actually Funny Reactions About A-Level Results Day

A-level results day has arrived – and, as usual, the internet is full of people either sharing their own accomplishments or sending lengthy commiserations to those who may not have secured the grades they wanted.
Plenty of people share their own stories about receiving their grades as headlines up and down the country reveal the proportion of A or A* grades has fallen from 44.8% at the pandemic peak to 27.2% this year.
That’s hardly a surprise though, as the government had been planning to bring grades back to pre-pandemic levels.
Still, X (formerly known as Twitter) is currently flooded with users (including celebrities) revealing the minimal impact their A-level results had on their own successful lives.
And while it is definitely an important day for those who receive their results, the occasion tends to turn into a competition online.
Jeremy Clarkson, for instance, rolled out his annual tweet reminding everyone that he got a C and 2Us at A-level – and yet he has “loads of friends and a Bentley” and “my own brewery”.
Meanwhile education secretary Gilligan Keegan was also criticised for suggesting employers won’t ask about students’ A-level grades within 10 years of their graduation.
Labour’s shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said she was being “rude and dismissive” and “talking down England’s young people”.
So if you’re fed up of seeing this endless dialogue about A-levels and just how much they matter, here are 12 actually funny tweets (or X reactions) to lift your mood: