13 Changes Veterinarians Would Never Ignore In Their Dogs

Jaromir via Getty Images Unusual behaviors are not often a cause for concern, but some situations call for a closer look.

Dog owners want their beloved companions to be healthy and thriving, but this can be challenging since pets are unable to tell us in words when something is wrong or they’re hurting. As a result, vigilance is important for canine caregivers.

″‘If you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras,’ is a saying I learned in veterinary school,” Dr. Jo Myers, a veterinarian with veterinary telehealth company Vetster, told HuffPost. “It’s a reminder that most of the time, something common is going on. This means that when your dog does something unusual, it’s unlikely to be something serious or rare. However, there are some situations that warrant more urgent attention.”

Advertisement

With that in mind, HuffPost asked Myers and other experts to identify the signs and changes they would never ignore in a dog. Read on for 13 things to look out for.

A Cough That Lasts More Than A Couple Of Weeks

“We often associate coughing with colds or the flu, but a persistent cough can signal something more serious, like heart disease,” Myers said. “While dogs can get upper respiratory infections that cause coughing, they typically go away within a couple of weeks, often without treatment.”

If your dog’s cough lasts more than a couple of weeks, however, you’ll want to seek medical attention.

Advertisement

“Dogs of any age can be affected by several different kinds of heart conditions that lead to congestive heart failure, often with few noticeable early signs,” Myers noted. “In many cases, a lingering cough ― especially one that doesn’t respond to treatment for an infectious disease ― is the first sign of serious heart disease.”

Unexplained Weight Loss

“Unexplained weight loss in dogs is concerning because it’s uncommon and often linked to serious underlying conditions,” Myers said. “While weight loss due to a decreased appetite occurs frequently with many common illnesses, significant weight loss in a dog that is eating normally and not vomiting or having diarrhea is far less typical.”

She recommended checking with a veterinarian if you have concerns about your dog’s weight fluctuation.

Advertisement

“If a dog starts losing weight unexpectedly with no clear cause, I’m concerned about a potentially serious underlying issue, such as an unusual infection, a blood disorder or cancer,” Myers said.

Increased Respiratory Rate And Effort

“If a dog or cat is having trouble breathing, especially if they haven’t had a period of intense exercise, this is concerning for underlying health conditions,” said Dr. Katie Krebs, an assistant professor of clinical primary care at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. “When an animal is resting, you can count their breaths and look at their respiratory effort.”

In the event that your dog’s breathing rate is elevated while resting, you should consider further evaluation by a veterinarian. They might have a respiratory infection or other issue.

Advertisement

“If my dog had difficulty breathing, it would prompt a visit for examination and thoracic radiographs,” said Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian with the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. “There are many causes of difficulty breathing ― pneumonia, congestive heart failure, upper airway obstruction, etc. ― all of which require emergency care.”

Resource Guarding

“Resource guarding is an important behaviour to pay attention to for both your dog’s safety and the safety of those around your dog,” said Dr. Krista Williams, a veterinarian with VCA Animal Hospitals. “Resource guarding is when a dog is excessively protective of its belongings, such as a blanket, toy or food bowl. This may occur when your dog is eating dinner, for example, and suddenly stiffens or begins staring at the person approaching.”

She noted that this behaviour is often rooted in a dog’s past negative experiences, like never having had their own blanket or needing to defend their food from other dogs in their home.

Advertisement

“The behaviour may even extend to a person the dog is especially attached to and protective of,” Williams said. “While it’s only natural to be protective of things that are important to us, this behaviour can become dangerous if the dog is becoming aggressive, such as lunging or biting. For example, if you or someone in your family cannot go near your dog’s food bowl for fear of your dog biting, it may be a good idea to speak with an animal behaviour specialist, who can help you and your dog develop a plan to work on the resource guarding.”

A Sore, Swollen Or Closed Eye

“If your dog has a sore, swollen or closed eye, this must never be ignored,” said Dr. Rebecca MacMillan, a veterinarian with TrustedHousesitters. “Many different eye conditions can cause serious problems if left untreated.”

She listed corneal ulcers, glaucoma and foreign bodies in the eye as examples.

“All these conditions are very painful and if left untreated could cause your pet to lose their vision,” MacMillan said. “I have seen dogs lose an eye on more than one occasion because treatment was delayed.”

Advertisement

Bad Breath

“Bad breath should never be dismissed as just ‘doggy breath,’” MacMillan said. “It is not normal and could be an indication of dental disease or other oral diseases, like a tumour or a foreign body. We can also see bad breath in kidney failure.”

Even if your dog seems to be otherwise OK, it’s still worth looking into canine halitosis and having your vet check on their teeth during visits.

“Take a good sniff of your dog’s breath,” advised Dr. Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian with Wellness Pet Food. “While a dog’s breath is unlikely to smell minty fresh like ours, you want to check to see if it is pungent, a key sign that dental disease is present.”

Advertisement

She noted that studies suggest at least 80% of dogs, particularly seniors and small dogs, suffer from dental disease. That’s why you want to pay attention to bad breath, as well as teeth colour, gum colour and gum texture.

“Never ignore the state of your pet’s teeth and gums, as they contribute mightily to their overall health,” Bernal said. “If left unchecked, poor dental hygiene can progress to periodontal disease, which can potentially impact your pet’s heart, kidneys and even liver. Dental issues can not only cause pain and infection, but also eating issues and weight loss that lead to more problems.”

Reduced Appetite

“I have Labrador retrievers, and if they stop eating, then I know something is wrong,” Krebs said. “In dogs that are highly food motivated, not wanting to eat or take treats is usually a sign of something systemic or that they are in pain.”

Advertisement

For dogs who are a little pickier with their food, one or two skipped meals on occasion is less of a cause for concern, but you should never ignore a prolonged decrease in appetite.

“Poor appetite or a reluctance to eat can also signal gingivitis, gum disease or periodontal disease,” Bernal noted.

On the other hand, pay attention if your dog can’t seem to get enough water.

“Excessive drinking or urination can be a sign of diabetes, kidney disease or hormonal disorders,” said Dr. Michelle Dulake, a veterinarian and co-founder of pet supplement company Fera Pets.

Advertisement

Edwin Tan via Getty Images A dog that is suddenly skipping meals and/or showing signs of weakness and fatigue might be dealing with a serious underlying issue.

Lethargy Or Weakness

“If your dog is suddenly less active, refuses to play or seems weak, it could be due to pain, infection or metabolic disorders,” Dulake said.

A dog who is more tired than usual might be exhibiting subtle signs of joint pain due to osteoarthritis. Dr. Courtney Pierce, a canine pain medical lead with animal health company Zoetis, recommended being on the lookout for early indicators like difficulty going up or down stairs, lagging on walks, hesitation to jump up or down and limping after exercise.

Advertisement

“Often, my clients will say to me, ‘He’s doing OK, he’s just slowing down a little,’” she said. “And while I certainly don’t want my older dog acting like a puppy when it comes to things like chewing up my shoes or forgetting his manners, ‘slowing down’ is not a change I welcome or ignore. Almost 40% of dogs suffer from pain associated with [osteoarthritis] but it often goes undiagnosed until the condition is very advanced.”

Although osteoarthritis is often considered a disease of old age, Pierce emphasised that this is not accurate and pointed to research finding that about 39% of dogs between 9 months and 4 years of age showed radiographic signs of the condition in at least one joint.

“My own dog was diagnosed with osteoarthritis when he was just 4 years old when I noticed he didn’t want to run and play with my children like he used to,” she explained. “Thankfully, because I didn’t ignore the signs, we were able to get him started on pain relief and a weight management program right away. Now we can look forward to many more happy and active years with him!”

Advertisement

Recurring GI Issues

“An occasional upset stomach in an otherwise healthy dog is usually not a cause for concern,” Myers said. “Most cases of vomiting or diarrhea from eating something unusual resolve on their own within a day or so. However, when a dog shows intermittent appetite loss, vomiting or diarrhea over time, it raises a red flag.”

Even if each episode seemingly resolves on its own, recurring GI issues over weeks or months can signal a bigger underlying issue, which could include pancreatitis, a food intolerance or allergy, gastrointestinal obstruction or kidney and liver disease. Bloodwork and abdominal imaging can help vets identify the cause.

“Any time blood is noted, that’s not something to be ignored,” Krebs said. “If there is blood in vomit or diarrhea, the dog or cat should probably be evaluated by a veterinarian.”

Advertisement

Blood could indicate an infection, poisoning or other gastrointestinal problems. Be similarly mindful of abdominal distension.

“This is especially relevant for large and giant breed dogs, but abdominal distension, or an outward appearance of bloating, can be a life-threatening medical condition,” Krebs said. “When I see dogs with bloated abdomens, that’s something I would take them to the vet right away to determine if more significant interventions are required. This becomes even more significant when accompanied by vomiting and abdominal pain.”

Limping

“If a dog is limping this means that they are in pain, even if they are still eating and not crying out,” MacMillan said. “So many owners turn a blind eye to this, especially if their dog seems well otherwise and the limp is mild or intermittent. But it is important to remember that a limp is not normal behaviour and there must be something causing it which needs investigating.”

Advertisement

Limping can indicate an injury or an illness like Lyme disease and certain immune-mediated diseases.

“My biggest concern, however, is lameness of a single leg accompanied by an increasingly larger area of swelling near the knee, shoulder or wrist,” Myers said. “Those locations are frequently affected by the most common type of primary bone cancer in dogs: osteosarcoma.”

Early detection can allow for intervention before the tumour grows large enough to cause significant issues.

In addition to limping, other ways dogs might indicate they are in pain include difficulty getting up, reluctance to sit or having more accidents.

Advertisement

“Little dogs may show signs of pain in not wanting to be picked up,” Williams added. “If you notice these signs in your dog, it’s important to call your veterinarian and determine if you should bring your dog in to be seen.”

Multiple Enlarged Lymph Nodes

“Lymph nodes are essential to a healthy immune system, swelling as they respond to nearby infections,” Myers said. “For example, if you have a head cold, you might notice swollen glands under your jaw.”

Dogs similarly have lymph nodes that swell and feel like little round balls under the skin around their armpits, jaws, backs of the knees and groin areas.

Advertisement

“While localised swelling often indicates infection, some conditions cause lymph nodes throughout the body to enlarge,” Myers said. “One of the most frequent cancers in dogs, lymphoma, is a common cause of generalised lymph node enlargement. Although typically seen in middle-aged and older dogs, lymphoma can develop in dogs as young as 1 year old. Other medical conditions can also cause generalised lymph node enlargement, but lymphoma is a primary concern.”

Sudden Behaviour Changes

“Increased aggression, confusion or withdrawal may signal pain, illness or neurological disorders,” Dulake said.

She noted that other behaviours like persistent scratching might indicate allergies, parasites or infections ― especially when accompanied by skin changes or hair loss.

Advertisement

“Owners should also never turn a blind eye to aggressive behaviour in their dogs ― it is a clear sign that your dog is not happy about something,” MacMillan said. “Aggression can occur when a dog has underlying pain somewhere, but anxiety, stress or boredom can also trigger this. Definitely don’t wait until someone gets injured before seeking advice for your dog’s behaviour.”

Although dogs will be dogs, owners are responsible for teaching their canines good behaviours and social skills in order to avoid accidental injuries and foster positive interactions with people and other dogs.

“Without appropriate guidance, many dogs either forget or never learn how to have basic manners, leading to problem behaviours including nuisance barking, jumping on people, no impulse control and ‘friendly’ greetings that are actually rude,” Myers said.

Advertisement

Collapse Or Seizure

“In general, dogs don’t collapse unless there is an underlying medical condition,” Krebs said. “There are a number of things that could cause a dog to collapse, and this becomes more of a medical emergency when the animal loses consciousness or has seizure-like symptoms.”

If your dog has a seizure, you’ll want a full evaluation with bloodwork, ideally with a veterinary neurologist.

“Depending on age, causes of seizures vary and include epilepsy, toxin ingestion, inflammatory disease and intracranial neoplasia aka a brain tumour,” Fox said. “If my pet collapsed, it could indicate a cardiac arrythmia leading to a syncopal event, an acute bleed into the abdomen or pericardium or thrombotic event/stroke. All of these require emergency care, diagnostics and appropriate treatments.”