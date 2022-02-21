Life

Struggling To Get Up And Out Of Bed? Try These 15 Energising Buys

From escapist alarm clocks to caffeine-laced shower gel, the best morning buys to make you an early bird.

These handy essentials will make becoming an early bird a little easier
These handy essentials will make becoming an early bird a little easier

Be honest: how often do you hit the snooze button in the morning? Once? Twice? Or multiple times? If you’re someone who, no matter how early you go to bed, really struggles to wake up in the morning, you’re not alone.

Admittedly, there are very few things worse than the sound of your alarm blaring and shocking you awake. And, despite years of practice, those early mornings never seem to get any easier, do they? Waking up on time can be a total nightmare – it might even seem like an impossible task. If you struggle to get going in the mornings, you might find these revitalising best buys handy.

This energising essential oil diffuser
Start your day off right with a shot of calm from this ultrasonic aromatherapy diffuser. A few drops of your favourite essential oil will add a cheery note to the start of your day. (We'd recommend invigorating lemon, orange or grapefruit oil.)
Get the Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser for £22.01 (was £27.99)
An incredible coffee (and tea) brewing clock
This genius alarm clock doubles up as a coffee machine (or tea brewer), giving you all the wake up you need.
Get Barisieur Tea & Coffee Brewing Alarm Clock for £345
Wake up to a freshly brewed coffee
Treat yourself to this filter coffee machine with a programmable timer and wake up every morning to the smell of your favourite freshly brewed roast.
Get Morphy Richards 162008 Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker for £59.99
This 'runaway' alarm clock
Got an issue with turning off your alarm and drifting back off? This extra loud alarm clock on wheels(designed with heavy sleepers in mind), rolls, runs and jumps about while it sounds, forcing you out of bed to turn it off. Talk about a morning workout, huh?
Get the Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels for £49.99
This caffeine-laced under eye serum
An eye serum spiked with caffeine? Count us in. Admittedly, this smart eye serum won’t actually wake you up faster, but it will help boost circulation and reduce under-eye puffiness, making you feel more alert.
Get the Q+A Caffeine Eye Serum for £6.50
A powerful mini heater
There's nothing worst than waking up to a freezing house, is there? Combat the issue with this handy bedside space heater.
Get My Carbon Ceramic Space Heater for £49.99 (was £69.99)
This super-soft sherpa-lined wearable blanket hoodie
One of the worst things about getting out of bed is dealing with the cold – keep warm with this extra cosy oversized blanket hoodie.
Get the The Comfy Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket for £39.99
This refreshing facial spray
Struggle to feel like you're properly awake in the mornings? Revive your face with a spritz of this non-irritating, refreshing formula.
Get Mario Badescu Facial Spray for £9.83
This morning journal that will soothe your soul
This five-minute morning journal will help you start your day with gratitude and positivity. Make journalling one of the first things you do and see your mood improve as a result.
Get The Morning Journal: Five minutes a day to soothe your soul for £10.55 (was £12.99)
This energy boosting oil
Drop this blend of 100% natural oils (uplifting orange, revitalising lime and refreshing grapefruit) into a diffuser or apply to your wrists to help revitalise and revive your mindset.
Get Tisserand Aromatherapy Energy Boost Diffuser Oil for £8.50
An in-shower coffee scrub
Give your skin an invigorating boost with this all-natural (and vegan) peppermint and eucalyptus coffee scrub made from repurposed Arabica coffee grounds.
Get UpCircle Natural Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub with Peppermint for £11.49 (was £14.99)
A pair of fluffy faux fur slippers
Keep your toots toasty when you finally manage to get out of bed with a pair of these super soft faux fur slippers.
Get Fadezar Store Fluffy Slider Slippers for £10.95
These shower steam bombs
Pop a shower bomb on the floor of your shower, turn the shower on, and wait for the invigorating peppermint, rosemary and ginger scent to fill your bathroom, leaving you feeling recharged and ready for the day ahead.
Get the Wellness Wonders Shower Steamer Bombs for £6.95 (was £7.99)
This energy boosting shower gel
Supercharge your start to the day with this mood-boosting, energy enhancing body wash from the brilliant This Works brand. With a name like that, they need to deliver.
Get This Works Energy Bank Shower Gel for £17 (was £18)
A sunrise alarm clock
Instead of shocking yourself awake, opt for a more natural wakeup. Choose from a 20, 30 or 45 minute sunrise from this alarm clock (which also features a range of sleep modes to help make drifting off easier, too).
Get Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 for £99
