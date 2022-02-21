Struggling To Get Up And Out Of Bed? Try These 15 Energising Buys

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost These handy essentials will make becoming an early bird a little easier

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Be honest: how often do you hit the snooze button in the morning? Once? Twice? Or multiple times? If you’re someone who, no matter how early you go to bed, really struggles to wake up in the morning, you’re not alone.

Advertisement