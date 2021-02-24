An extra 150,000 people in England with learning disabilities are to be invited to for Covid vaccination, the government has announced.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation (JCVI), told MPs that GPs would now write to everyone on the GP Learning Disability Register to invite them for a jab.

There is no change to the classification of priority groups, but the move is an operational shift to capture more people with profound disability rather than rely on doctors’ local knowledge of cases.

There are currently 250,000 people on the GP Learning Disability Register, which allows extra medical support including annual check-ups.

Crucially, anyone with learning disabilities, whether mild or severe, can join the register. Charity Mencap encouraged all people with any level of learning disability to sign up to the register to ensure their vaccination.

People with severe learning disabilities, and those with any learning disability and living in care homes or supported accommodation, are currently in “Group 6” on the vaccine priority list.

Harnden said the decision was driven by the need to target those most at risk more quickly.

“I and the JCVI are very personally very concerned about this issue because people with learning disabilities are a hugely disadvantaged sector of our society,” he told the Commons Science and Technology Committee.

“And I would like to implore any GPs which are immunising within group six now to reach out to those that they know have learning disabilities and prioritise them within group six.”

“All those on the Learning Disability Register as registered by their GP should be eligible for immunisation now. [...] This will include about another 150,000 or so individuals with learning disabilities.”

Families of those with learning disabilities have long demanded change and DJ Jo Whiley had pleaded for people such as her sister, Frances, to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Whiley spoke out when she was offered the jab before her sister, who has a rare genetic syndrome and lives in residential care. The broadcaster’s sister is recovering after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus earlier this week.

But NHS England will not be following the decision of the Scottish government to change its prioritisation list to ensure everyone with a learning disability, including mild disability, qualifies for the jab.

And Prof Harnden told the MPs: “What I don’t want to happen is lots of families who are rightly concerned about their relatives with mild learning disabilities to start banging at the door of their GPs.”

Professor Harnden said that there was no clinical reason for a reprioritisation and claimed that people with mild disability were at no greater risk of Covid than the general population.

“We don’t want everybody who has a relative with a mild learning disability to come forward to be vaccinated now because that would cause problems because there’s over one and a half million of those individuals. And it is really important that we try to find who has got severe, profound learning disabilities.”

He added: “There’s no evidence at all that the individual risk of someone with very mild learning disabilities is any different from someone else of their age.”

That claim is hotly contested by groups such as Mencap, which points to a study last year showing that 65% of people with learning disabilities who died in the first wave of the pandemic had mild or moderate conditions.

A report from Public Health England in November found that people with severe learning disability were up to six times more likely to die from Covid-19 and, in the 18-to-34 age group, their risk was 30 times higher.

Mencap estimates that of the 1.5m people with learning disabilities in the UK, many are already on the vaccination priority list for conditions like diabetes or cerebral palsy and roughly 200,000 people are currently not prioritised.

Adults with Down’s Syndrome have already been offered a jab, in priority group 4, as part of the UK’s target to vaccinate 15m people by mid-February.