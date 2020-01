NEWS & POLITICS

#164 - Losing The Tie (With Anand Menon)

Anand Menon joins the HuffPost UK politics team as the Conservative candidates are whittled down to replace Theresa May. From 10 to three, who's coming out on top? Anand Menon joins the HuffPost UK politics team as the Conservative candidates are whittled down to replace Theresa May. From 10 to three, who's coming out on top? Rory Stewart definitely won't be, losing his tie in the debate and then ultimately losing the tie to be leader. Yeah, we know that's laboured. But speaking of Labour, is Jeremy Corbyn about to back a second referendum?