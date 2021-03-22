UK's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Falls To Lowest Since September

The UK has recorded 17 more Covid-related deaths.

Monday’s figure brings the total number of fatalities to 126,172 since the pandemic began. That refers to people who have died within 28 days of first testing positive for coronavirus.

In the last 7 days, a total of 593 deaths have been recorded, compared to 1,014 the week before.

Another 5,342 cases have also been recorded.

The total number of people who have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine now stands at 27,997,976.

Here’s a primer on how to make sense of the daily updates published by the government.

Separate data published by the NHS shows that between December 8 and March 21 a total of 3,076,947 jabs were given to people in London, including 2,865,014 first doses and 211,933 second doses.

In the Midlands, a total of 4,925,582 were given including 4,654,830 first doses and 270,752 second doses.

Seventeen deaths is the fewest recorded in a single 24-hour period since September 28. Sunday and Monday usually see the fewest deaths recorded as there is a lag in reporting over the weekend. Last Monday saw 64 deaths added to the total.

Tuesday marks a year since the UK first went into lockdown.

A minute’s silence will take place at midday to reflect on the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.