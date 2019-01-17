19 Podcasts For 2019 If You Care About Sex And Relationships

Can’t decide where to start? We’ve got our HuffPost staff and readers to give you their top picks. Whatever you’re into, you are sure to find something you like, and will probably learn something along the way, too.

From new releases to cult listens, the wide slate of podcasts on the topic range from erotic fiction to agony aunting, discussions of what it’s really like for women to squirt, and of course some good old-fashioned dirty talk.

Bored of the same old true crime podcast or scrolling mindlessly through Instagram for 30 minutes on the bus? Then make 2019 the year you start swotting up on sex and relationships on your commute.

Recommended by Micha Frazer Carroll, HuffPost UK Intern

‘Modern Love’ is fantastic. It’s an offshoot of the New York Times essay series on the ways love plays out in modern life: from one night stands, to sexual fetishes, divorce, age gaps in relationships, grief. Each week, a big name actor performs an essay – Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke, Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet have all featured. The readings lasts about 20 minutes before presenter Meghna Chakrabarti returns to the essay’s original author to find out what happened next. I always come away understanding more about other people’s experiences, and sometimes my own.

Recommended by Lilly Robinson, HuffPost UK reader

You might be familiar with the name Cheryl Strayed – she’s the author behind the bestselling memoir ‘Wild’ that was made into a film with Reese Witherspoon. But Strayed is also an ear to other people’s problems and, together with Steve Almond, provides this agony aunt service for listeners, answering questions about everything from sex to love, and how your husband’s weed habit is destroying your life between the sheets.

Recommended by Alana Horowitz Satlin, HuffPost senior editor

Unqualified with Anna Faris is a hilarious podcast in which the Hollywood actor and other celebrities and comedians chat about love and life, then offer sometimes questionable relationship advice to random guests. Past guests have included Seth Rogen, Allison Janney, Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell, freaking Ru Paul and Tiffany Haddish before she was everyone’s ‘it girl’.

Recommended by Alice Duncan, HuffPost UK reader

This podcast combines my love of plants and sex – my two favourite topics to talk about with friends. Unlike many other podcasts, Love Is Like A Plant is best examining the monotony of sex in long-term relationships rather than more unusual sexual fantasies or whatever. In effect, the LA-based hosts Sarah and Ellen ask: how do we keep the spark alive? Good for the single or settled.

Recommended by Sophie Gallagher, HuffPost UK reporter

Ok, so My Dad Wrote A Porno isn’t strictly a sex and relationship podcast in the way others are – it doesn’t offer sex advice or explore issues around sex. But it’s well worth including. The premise, for those who’ve somehow missed it, is that co-host Jamie Morton is reading his dad’s erotic fiction (that’s right, his own father writes porn). It’s hilarious, cringey and so, so addictive. So much so that you find yourself wishing for a longer commute to work.

Recommended by Liza Hearon, HuffPost assignment editor

Kid Fury and Crissle discuss pop and hip-hop culture, but they also answer letters from listeners with their sex and relationship dilemmas. Some of the letters are hilarious and it’s hard to see how some of these people get into these situations but here we are. Kid Fury and Chrissle are best friends and you can tell from their banter – their advice is always supportive and uplifting.

Recommended by Brogan Driscoll, HuffPost UK finds editor

I was recommended it by a friend and after the first listen I was hooked. Each episode is a recording of real couple’s first relationship counselling session, facilitated by Esther Perel, a well-known Belgian psychotherapist with issues ranging from infidelity to impotence. I love it because the anonymity allows you to eavesdrop without feeling guilty, and because Perel offers such incredible insight to the way we think and behave.

Recommended by Sophie Gallagher, HuffPost UK reporter

Is there anything better than Will Young’s voice and the sound of tiny sausage dogs being streamed into your ears? If the answer is no, you need to listen to Homosapiens. The former pop star hosts this podcast at his London home alongside his friend Christopher Sweeney. The pair swap stories about their own love lives as well inviting over a host of guests from the LGBT community for tea and biscuits. British podcasting at its best.

Recommended by Tom Martin, HuffPost UK reader

Okay, hear me out here. This might sound niche but Swingercast is a great listen for anyone who has ever wanted to know more about, well, swinging. Hosts Allie and John share an honest look at their own sexual adventures with other swingers. They talk foursomes, double penetration and open relationships. Even if none of these things have appealed to you, it’s fascinating to learn.