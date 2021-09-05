Lockdown has made us reassess the way we see our homes. Having spent more than 18 months being cooped up inside, many of us are considering a change of scenery.

More than a quarter of UK homeowners (29%) say they want to move house this year to get more outside space, according to the newest Home Improvement Trends Report from the tradesperson site Rated People. A quarter (25%) also want a bigger home.

Advertisement

And what better place to move than somewhere that is Instagram-worthy?

As part of the report, researchers analysed Instagram hashtag data for over 500 towns and cities in the UK and compared this with each place’s population size, to reveal the locations that people want to photograph the most.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 7 DIY Renovations That Could Actually Devalue Your Home

Durham is seen as the most Intstagram-worthy place to live as it’s surrounded by the River Wear and boasts a beautiful romanesque cathedral. Over 2.5 million photos of Durham have been shared on Instagram, even though the population is just over 50,000 people. That means for every person there are 50 photos shared online, making it the UK’s most photographed city.

Cornish surfing town Newquay makes the list as the second most scenic place in the UK, with 42 photos shared per capita, and Stamford in Lincolnshire is third, with 32 photos.

Advertisement

If you’re thinking about moving or visiting somewhere new, here are 20 of the most picturesque places.

1. Durham, 2,601,061 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

2. Newquay, 909,883 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

3. Stamford, 653,624 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

4. Scarborough, 1,901,394 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

5. Manchester, 16,468,992 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

6. Brighton, 7,075,737 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

7. Cambridge, 4,319,044 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

8. Falmouth, 684,587 Instagram photos

Advertisement

Shutterstock

9. York, 4,554,540 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

10. Warwick, 851,832 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

11. Merseyside, Liverpool 14,833,871 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

12. Oxford, 146,065 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

13. Tyne and Wear, Newcastle upon Tyne, 5,646,656 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

14. Edinburgh, 9,581,542 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

15. London, 150,696,691 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

16. Ely, Cambridgeshire, 335,558 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

17. Canterbury, Kent, 1,028,006 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

18. Devon, 822,303, Instagram photos

Shutterstock

19. Margate, Kent, 870,828 Instagram photos

Shutterstock

20. Inverness, Highland, 621,240 Instagram photos