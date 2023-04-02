Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
every type of italian sausage is a good name for a cat, every type of german sausage is a good name for a dog— lauren (@NotABigJerk) March 25, 2023
me after the mysterious death of my husband pic.twitter.com/zKwj6OpxXN— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) March 25, 2023
last week we gave the very old limping with arthritis cat an injection they said might help in a month or two and she's currently running around smacking all the other cats and trying to take their food so safe to say it might be helping— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) March 28, 2023
If you catch Smol Paul when he's just waking up, he gives away that he's secretly an alien, sent here to be adorable pic.twitter.com/KJlCKefSIY— Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 25, 2023
Getting a cat:— erin🦋 (@erinmhk) March 28, 2023
My depression 📉📉📉
Crime rate in my house 📈📈📈
The Evening Sun, Baltimore, Maryland, April 10, 1923 pic.twitter.com/gKgIiaF1UH— Yesterday's Print (@yesterdaysprint) March 28, 2023
Was concerned that one of the kittens isn't growing as fast as the other, so I asked the vet if something might be wrong w/ him and she said "it sounds like he's just a little guy." Now I *cannot* stop yelling "he's just a little guy!!!" in response to every single thing he does— Lilly Dancyger (@lillydancyger) March 28, 2023
buying ceramics to match the dog now pic.twitter.com/nBIm55wqTx— Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) March 28, 2023
I will not buy a $300 cat scratching post, I will not buy a $300 cat scratching post, I will not... pic.twitter.com/Xs24L0fNy7— Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) March 27, 2023
how do you tell the mildly disgruntled blind senior street cat that took over your bedroom that he can't bite your face while you sleep. the answer is you don't . like what did you expect from him tbh— haley (@feederofcats) March 30, 2023
Trying to get a photo of Lanturn where he doesn't look like he's about to commit crimes is hard pic.twitter.com/70BW1cPlYs— Elle Has Cats (and ADHD) (@ellle_em) March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023
this cat I’m staying with has such a good personality. I am going to become more like him I think pic.twitter.com/3Cxe2VnwCa— Alex Press (@alexnpress) March 29, 2023
The rule is she’s only allowed on the bed when I’m in it and I invite her so she often waits like this for me pic.twitter.com/BiquESNdTj— Dr Julie Blommaert (@drjulie_b) March 29, 2023
to get the full cat owner experience you should get one of each of these pic.twitter.com/2vBolbm47X— israa 🇵🇸 the orientalism guy (@israaverse) March 29, 2023
just about every night I make a little nook so Beefy can sleep on me, thought you should know pic.twitter.com/Lb7FJZ32VN— Beefaroni 🍖 (@boyar_dad) March 29, 2023
Sun roasted potatoes. 🥔 pic.twitter.com/CYFCS3SfmI— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) March 29, 2023
If you're new here and didn't know this already have this fact to brighten your day. This is my cat Boris when he played Jones in Aliens. He was picked because he would hiss on camera because he was not a nice guy. pic.twitter.com/nuP6cYzpWN— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 30, 2023
Good morning, a criminal who I will not name but whose name rhymes with “bunion” managed to pry open a box of key lime tea cookies and licked the powdered sugar off every single one pic.twitter.com/hWGO3xIpDZ— Jeeyon Shim 심지연 ➡️ Big Bad Con Online (@jeeyonshim) March 30, 2023
He doesn’t know what an indictment is 😌 pic.twitter.com/8fIVa6vpfq— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) March 30, 2023