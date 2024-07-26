Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humour in the minutiae of wedded life.
Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
My wife's signature move is insisting we split a dinner entree and then complaining she's hungry for the rest of the night— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) July 20, 2024
My sweet husband who means well but often says the most awkward things to people told a straight couple we know tonight "I'm not personally interested, but you guys would be a real swingers' catch."— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) July 19, 2024
Wife: I feel like we should pay closer attention to our finances— Adam (@YSylon) July 21, 2024
Me: not now babe, I’m talking to Jurassic Park about buying a dinosaur from Isla Sorna
Be right back, my wife is in the kitchen and I need to go stand in front of the cabinet she’s about to open.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 21, 2024
My husband texted me to send him links of the things I want for Prime Day.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 16, 2024
Who said romance is dead after 25 years of marriage?
I just confidently bet my husband $20 that Janice in Friends was played by Fran Drescher and long story short I’m now explaining the Mandala Effect but from an idiot’s standpoint to save $20 can someone pls edit the imdb page while I’m running this con? tia— RebeccaWatson@bsky.social why not (@rebeccawatson) July 16, 2024
The audacity of my husband to fall asleep when I’ve got memes to show him from my side of the bed— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) July 19, 2024
hello sharks I have this great idea where a husband gets sick but without the drama— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) July 22, 2024
Mark Cuban: for that reason, I’m out
Packing for a week away, house is a mess, can’t find my kids’ shoe, Taxi arrives.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) July 17, 2024
Husband: I’m going to shave.
It’s 100° outside but don’t worry guys, my wife just lit a fall scented candle.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 18, 2024
Dog: *sneezes*— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) July 19, 2024
Me: Bless you, cutie pie!
Husband: *sneezes*
Me: Eww! You’re gross.
When I tell my husband I have to go to the bathroom, he’s all like, I don’t need to know that, but bring home a new pet and he’s suddenly like, we need to work on your communication skills— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) July 19, 2024
Ugh. My husband keeps scheduling activities for us. With other people.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) July 20, 2024
From the man who brought you "What's for dinner?" and "I'll fix that soon" comes his latest hits "I'll just be a minute" and "I'll do it tomorrow."— Hollie Harris (@allholls) July 18, 2024
Wife just convinced daughter we couldn’t set up a camera to film the tooth fairy ‘because of GDPR’.— Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) July 16, 2024
Handy being married to a compliance manager.
No matter how tired I am I refuse to go to bed before my husband because that’s when he eats all the good snacks.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) July 22, 2024
I'm not very punctual. My husband refers to me as his late wife.— Emma Beasley🐝 (@JustBeingEmma) July 16, 2024
People keep texting us the Matt Gaetz photo to ask my dermatologist husband's opinion and he just looked at it and said "oh no. Several mistakes were made here."— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) July 18, 2024
Today, my husband learned that bras don’t go in the dryer. He'd tell you himself, but he's still locked out of the house.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) July 16, 2024
Welcome to marriage. If you don’t have an open cabinet door to bump your head onto, one will be left open for you.— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) July 16, 2024