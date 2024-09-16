20 Too-Real Tweets About School Picture Day

Does your kid has a wild case of bed head and maple syrup stains running down their shirt? It must be the often-forgotten school picture day.
You can count on the photographer to capture your sweet child either closing their eyes or grimacing in pained disgust at the camera. These will be memories you will cherish for years. And you’ll be able to purchase 56 wallet size photos for only £180!
Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) explain what school picture day is all about.
Everyone thinks weather man is a great job because you can be wrong half the time but what about school photographer? Every parent just gives you $40 for what will end up being some of the worst photos ever taken of their children.— The Dad (@thedad) October 20, 2022
It’s that magical time of year for parents.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) October 5, 2022
School picture day is coming up.
The day schools will pressure you to prepay for pictures that your kid will absolutely have their eyes closed in.
I think it’s important for school picture day that our kids not dress up in any special way, so years from now we’ll know how they actually looked and not some fake dress-up version, is what he told himself as his kid left wearing a faded shirt that he’s just about outgrown— MikeUnderscoreDadJokes (@correspundit) October 14, 2022
One way to save money is to have your child be in a Very Bad Mood on school picture day— Atlanta Del Rey (@carolinecox) June 3, 2022
Just found out my kids can’t wear green tomorrow for school spring photos because @Lifetouch uses a green screen now to make the background.— Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) March 17, 2023
Guess I’m about to get pictures of four floating heads ☘️
Today was picture day at my kids’ school and my 8yo came home in a blinding rage because “the photographer asked her to pose, but she just wanted to be herself,” so yeah if you are looking for a life coach, here she is.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) October 7, 2021
Next week at my kid’s school is both spirit week (daily themed outfits) AND school picture day.— Dr. Carolyn E. Holmes (@carolyneholmes) October 22, 2022
Proof positive that there is absolutely no winning in parenting.
Me: Why aren’t you smiling in your school picture?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 18, 2023
Child: Because I’m at school.
Me: So?
Child: Can I see your work ID?
Me: OK never mind I get it.
Found a box of pictures and mementos from my middle school and high school years. I excitedly showed my 12yo my 8th grade school picture. His response: "Ew. I would've steered clear of you, Mom."— Hollie Harris (@allholls) October 4, 2023
I'm thinking about grounding him.
School picture day today. Already feel like I ran a marathon by 8am.— Amanda Goetz (@AmandaMGoetz) August 30, 2024
Me: It's picture day kiddo.— 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) September 1, 2022
6yo: I know, I have my bow tie ready.
Having tall kids means they’re going to outgrow pants constantly but it also means you don’t have to worry what they’re wearing on class picture day— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) March 22, 2022
Today is picture day and I told my son he needs to brush his hair. He told me that he doesn't want to look like a JCPenney commercial. Where do kids get this stuff from? Lol— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) September 16, 2022
These school picture packages are getting out of control.— Just An Indiana Girl (@JustIndianaGirl) August 29, 2024
I might have to ask for an installment plan next year. 🤑
I think it is so impressive that the school picture industry has kept itself alive despite everyone having quality camera access every day.— Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) February 22, 2024
13yo: I looked so ugly in my 6th grade school picture— SpacedMom (@copymama) January 18, 2023
Me: You did not, you looked cute!
13: You’re just saying that because you’re a mom and you created me and you’re proud of yourself.
Got a notice from my kids' school that picture day is next week, so I held to our annual tradition of writing it on the calendar so we can still forget and all show up with bedhead.— Courtney Ellis 🎈 (@courtneyellis) August 26, 2022
It is School Picture Season. Sure, we have better cameras in our pockets now, but where else can we pay $60 for a picture of our 8-year-old that is so bad I’m pretty sure the entire thing is a prank?— The Dad (@thedad) September 11, 2023
Oh good it’s school picture day and it’s pouring outside, I can’t wait to fork over my money for a hundred tiny pictures of my kid as a bedraggled urchin child making a weird face— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) September 23, 2021
If it wasn’t for school picture day I’d never see my kids in nice clothes once a year.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) August 30, 2024