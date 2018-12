Sleep. Eat. Poop. Repeat. That’s all newborn babies do, right? Ahh, life as a new parent – incredibly challenging but utterly rewarding. Really. There’s the crying (you and the baby), the endless hours spent staring at your little one, the sobs of “but you’ve grown so much”, and, of course, the realisation that the exhaustion is totally worth it. Here are 20 tweets that you’ll no doubt totally relate to if you’re a new parent. You Really Are Making It Up As You Go Along

I'm a new parent and I don't know what the hell I'm doing #16andpregnantSlogon — NyceL.I.F.E (@ThaYoungMoses) February 7, 2013

Sometimes I whisper to my newborn baby “I don’t really know what I’m doing” — thing of chips (@LouisaHarrison) June 26, 2018

You’re Forever Shocked How Quickly Your Baby Is Growing

That’s my wee tiny baby grown out all his newborn & first size clothes and into his 0-3 months 😩💙 Emotional mammy packing it all away 🙈 pic.twitter.com/jGvfVY3YsT — Marianne Steele 🖤 (@mariannesteelex) December 21, 2018

My baby is officially 3 weeks today. It feels like both forever & just yesterday that we were at the hospital.



Be right back, just gonna continue to stare & sob @ my newborn baby before he’s a grown ass man 😭😭😭 — Witch of Endor (@smokinsunflower) December 21, 2018

You Waste Hours (And Hours) Just Watching Them

New favorite pastime: watching my newborn sleep & counting how many times his lil arms shoot up in the air from being startled at absolutley nothing. #momlife — Courtney Samples (@BubblsnPuppies) December 21, 2018

But You Have No Idea Why They Won’t Stop Crying

Sometimes my baby won't stop crying and I hit my breaking point and all I can do is hold him and cry with him. I wonder how crazy I must look. pic.twitter.com/sG4H8YvTCe — Shayna (@WickedShayna) December 7, 2018

All I think about when I’m awake between 3-6 AM is fast food and why my baby won’t stop crying — LJ Dionisio (@ljeezyyy) November 23, 2018

Motherhood is: Giving daddy the baby so you can put down your toddler then switching cause the baby won’t stop crying but ending up putting both kids to sleep & daddy alone in the other bed 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Esmeralda (@esmevega09) December 21, 2018

You Feel Like You’ll Never Get Used To Changing Nappies

Just building up my energy to change the fifth stinky nappy of the day #newborn#mumlifepic.twitter.com/hHEIotKcMb — Hayley Maye (@Hayleylulah) November 19, 2018

5 ounces of milk/formula, 3 nappy changes, 2.5 pukes, 2 bibs destroyed, 2 hours of sleep lost, 1 outfit change, 0 newborn babies asleep. That’s my night in numbers, folks. #Parenthood — Joe Pasternak (@Jopast22) November 19, 2017

But Then You Find A Way To Make It Work

Happiness is... singing ‘Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes’ by #Bowie whilst changing my newborn baby’s nappy. She seems to appreciate the sentiment ⚡️❤️ #BowieForever#FreelanceMum — Olivia Hemingway (@OliviaHemingway) October 31, 2018

My newborn stops crying if I sing to her and at the moment the only way I can get through a nappy change is to belt out some JLS classics at 5am, gotta be done — paigeambercoombes🦄 (@PaigeyEFC) February 21, 2018

You. Are. Exhausted.

Baby, hubs, and I laid down for a short afternoon nap.

We woke up at 8 pm. #sleepdeprived#NewbornLife — Math Teacher (@MathTeacher1123) December 21, 2018

When do you stop feeling so tired after having a baby? Ha...🤦🏼‍♀️😴 #twohourssleep#askingforafriend#NewbornLife — Hannah Rachel (@hannahsayersx) December 19, 2018

But, You Know It’s All Worth It (Right... RIGHT?)

Lost count on how many times ive been puked,peed and pooed on the last 4 weeks. Never felt less glam but never cared less! #worthitall#mygirl#newbornlife — Bex (@BexTimms) December 18, 2018

Might be 2.10am but seeing my #newborn son smile at me properly for the first time while he waits for his "bot bot" is well worth it :) — Jay (@JayboyJay17) November 20, 2011

I got to see my newborn daughter giggle for the first time today!! BY TEXT MESSAGED VIDEO — trey kazee (@treykazee) December 7, 2013